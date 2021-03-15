WATCH NOW: Hoop It Up league ready to launch in April

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To start out, the Hoop It Up league will be for players 12 and Under and will be limited to eight teams.

“We kind of settled on a 12 and under league because some of the older kids, once they get done with school basketball, they’re ready for travel baseball and other things. The younger kids don’t have that option really, so this is a good chance for (kids 12 and under, to do something sports related for six weeks before school gets out.”

Teams will play two games per week on Saturdays for five weeks and will culminate in a playoff at the end of the season.

Buckets are scored as one point for anywhere inside the 3-point line. Baskets from long range will be two points. The first team to 20 wins, or the team with the highest score at the end of the 20 minute time limit. Games will be played indoors at the Carpenter Center in Terrytown.

The deadline for registration is April 2, with games starting April 10. Teams and individuals may find registration information on the Pioneers homepage at wnpioneers.pointstreaksites.com/view/westernnebraska.

Players will get team jersey to keep after the season ends.

The Hoop It Up league is in need of referees, Chuck Heeman said.