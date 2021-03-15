WATCH NOW: Hoop It Up league ready to launch in April

After a false start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pioneers owners Chuck Heeman and Mayra Heeman are launching a Hoop It Up 3-om-3 basketball league.
The league, which was due to start in September 2020, will start off as a 12 and under league for girls and boys to gauge interest, Chuck Heeman said.
“We actually committed to doing this about this time last year, which, of course, is right when the pandemic hit,” he said.
Chuck Heeman said it was a good time to start a Hoop It Up league, a national program owned by former NBA great Kevin Garnett, because of the sport’s rising popularity. 3-on-3 basketball will be an Olympi hoop it up c sports in this summer’s games. The Big3, a 3-on-3 league founded by rapper Ice Cube, has also proved to popular with team’s comprised of former NBA players.
Chuck Heeman said he had played in a Hoop It Up tournament in the past.
“When I was much younger, I’m all beat up now, I lived in Dallas and I played in Hoop It Up tournaments,” he said. “They used to have a national tour that went around and it was set up in arena parking lots and have hundreds of teams. It was a blast.”
Having played in the tournament in Philadelphia, I can tell you it is a lot of fun and a good way to get some court time in the offseason.
To start out, the Hoop It Up league will be for players 12 and Under and will be limited to eight teams.
“We kind of settled on a 12 and under league because some of the older kids, once they get done with school basketball, they’re ready for travel baseball and other things. The younger kids don’t have that option really, so this is a good chance for (kids 12 and under, to do something sports related for six weeks before school gets out.”
Teams will play two games per week on Saturdays for five weeks and will culminate in a playoff at the end of the season.
Buckets are scored as one point for anywhere inside the 3-point line. Baskets from long range will be two points. The first team to 20 wins, or the team with the highest score at the end of the 20 minute time limit. Games will be played indoors at the Carpenter Center in Terrytown.
The deadline for registration is April 2, with games starting April 10. Teams and individuals may find registration information on the Pioneers homepage at wnpioneers.pointstreaksites.com/view/westernnebraska.
Players will get team jersey to keep after the season ends.
The Hoop It Up league is in need of referees, Chuck Heeman said.
“I was advised to kind of look at some varsity basketball players who either need some volunteer hours or we can do a contribution to the program,” he said.