WATCH NOW: Intern David Clark keeping it fun for fans

Clark, a rising senior in the fall, said this next year will help him figure out where he’s going professionally, he said.

“I’m looking more at job applications and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s going to be an opportunity to kind of see what’s out there, and maybe over this next year tailoring my skills more specificall to what jobs I would be looking for.”

As a sports media major, Clark said he has been able to learn a broad range of skills.

“The program I’m in is really diverse in the respect that it teaches me everything from, like journalism and video editing of how to tell stories,” he said. “It also takes into account PR, marketing opportunities. All of that would be utilized in whatever role I would go into”

He became interested in the field after dabbling in radio in high school.

“When I was in high school, I had the opportunity to participate in a radio broadcasting club. That had never been done in high school before,” he said. “I got a lot of experience calling basketball and football games. All I really knew was that I really liked the English language. I like telling stories. And that was one thing that I really liked to do. So I kind of found programs that tailored to those interests.”