WATCH NOW: Intern David Clark keeping it fun for fans

Western Nebraska Pioneers intern David Clark is making the most of his summer.
Clark will take his experience with the Pioneers with him when he goes back to Butler University in the fall where he is majoring in sports media.
As the stadium operations intern, Clark is responsible for making sure the fans have a great experience at Pioneers games, he said. Clark said the experience will benefit him greatly.
“I took the internship in the first place, because I wanted to get more into the sports management side. I’m coming from a media background, understanding how reporters tell stories and kind of utilizing that in the sport sense,” he said. “The management side is a completely different aspect to that. It emphasizes more business and organizational skills. I think the experience I’m getting here is really going to help me move forward, especially if I move up to a higher level, either in media or in management.”
Clark said an internet search led him to the opportunity to intern for the Pioneers.
“I was just kind of looking for summer internship opportunities. I had an internship that would have been quite similar to this last summer that ended up getting canceled. So I wanted to make sure something like that didn’t happen again. So I searched job boards, search websites. I found this opportunity with the Pioneers. It sounded like, there’s was going to be a lot of hands-on experience, and there has been.”
Clark, a rising senior in the fall, said this next year will help him figure out where he’s going professionally, he said.
“I’m looking more at job applications and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s going to be an opportunity to kind of see what’s out there, and maybe over this next year tailoring my skills more specificall to what jobs I would be looking for.”
As a sports media major, Clark said he has been able to learn a broad range of skills.
“The program I’m in is really diverse in the respect that it teaches me everything from, like journalism and video editing of how to tell stories,” he said. “It also takes into account PR, marketing opportunities. All of that would be utilized in whatever role I would go into”
He became interested in the field after dabbling in radio in high school.
“When I was in high school, I had the opportunity to participate in a radio broadcasting club. That had never been done in high school before,” he said. “I got a lot of experience calling basketball and football games. All I really knew was that I really liked the English language. I like telling stories. And that was one thing that I really liked to do. So I kind of found programs that tailored to those interests.”
Right now, he is leaning more toward sports management rather than media.
“I’m not necessarily married to the idea of going into a media field, just because I found it rather difficult to work on deadline consistently. I found that management has its own trials, too,” Clark said.
