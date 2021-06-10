WATCH NOW: Pioneer of the Week Carson Ohl finding his stride on the mound

When Carson Ohl’s Grand Canyon University recruiting coordinator Greg Wallace first told him he would be playing for the Pioneers, Ohl looked up Gering.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s a small city,” he said “I thought it would be fun either way.”

Ohl said his experience so far has been what he expected it would be.

The work he is getting on the mound for the Pioneers is his first live-game competition he’s had in a while. He redshirted last season at Grand Canyon since the team’s roster was filled with seniors who had an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohl said the competitiveness of the league is not what he anticipated.

“It isn’t what I expected,” he said. “I go out there and compete. I try not to worry about all of the hitters.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ohl said he has been going into games blindly by not watching game tape of his upcoming opponents.

“In the summer, (I don’t watch game tape) at all,” he said. “At school, obviously, we do. Here, I just go out and pitch.”

So far, Ohl said he is enjoying playing in a wood-bat league.