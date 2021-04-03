WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff girls basketball team building a winning tradition

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team wrapped up its season on March 5 after making another memorable run in the postseason.

After picking up its first-ever win in the NSAA State Basketball Championships in March 2020, the Bearcats had their sights set on making some noise again this season.

Scottsbluff delivered again. The Bearcats claimed its second-ever win at state with a 34-20 win over Crete in the first round on March 3.

The score doesn’t indicate really how dominant the Bearcats were in that game.

Crete tried, as many other teams before them, to slow the fast-paced Scottsbluff offense. The Cardinals, though, underestimated the Bearcats’ half-court attack.

“It is our weakness you know and we’ve had to spend time developing that,” Bollish said. “I think (Chadron coach) Jonn McLain, and I think (Sidney coach) Tyler Shaw would tell you that they try to slow us down. That’s kind of their game plan. It puts us out of our comfort zone. If you’re able to do that and control the tempo on us, that puts us at a disadvantage.”

The game against Crete put other teams on notice that it isn’t always an effective strategy. The Cardinals had a couple of 6-footers that gave a lot of teams fits during the season.