WATCH NOW: Teddy Broxterman return to the Pioneers for a third year

Western Nebraska Pioneers pitcher Teddy Broxterman fell in love with Gering and the Pioneers so much so that he is now in his third year with the team.

“Gering kind of brought me back. I love playing baseball here,” he said. “The stands get packed. People get rowdy. Everybody loves you. You feel like you’re famous. I love seeing all the little kids running around. I hope that they get the same impression that I did when I was were their age. If they keep working, maybe they’ll be in those shoes later, too.”

Broxterman said the fan support really sets the Pioneers apart from a lot of the other Expedition League teams.

“it was the first year of the league, so no one really knew what to expect. After the first week, I think I knew that it was going to be a good time. Especially, our home games I think we set the record that year. The average attendance was around 900. Then, opening night here this year we broke the attendance record,” he said.

Broxterman, a pitcher, said he played other positions growing up.