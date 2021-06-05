WATCH NOW: Teddy Broxterman return to the Pioneers for a third year

Western Nebraska Pioneers pitcher Teddy Broxterman fell in love with Gering and the Pioneers so much so that he is now in his third year with the team.
“Gering kind of brought me back. I love playing baseball here,” he said. “The stands get packed. People get rowdy. Everybody loves you. You feel like you’re famous. I love seeing all the little kids running around. I hope that they get the same impression that I did when I was were their age. If they keep working, maybe they’ll be in those shoes later, too.”
Broxterman said the fan support really sets the Pioneers apart from a lot of the other Expedition League teams.
“it was the first year of the league, so no one really knew what to expect. After the first week, I think I knew that it was going to be a good time. Especially, our home games I think we set the record that year. The average attendance was around 900. Then, opening night here this year we broke the attendance record,” he said.
Broxterman, a pitcher, said he played other positions growing up.
“I played all over. I played a lot of first base and second. I played in the outfield every once in a while. I actually got recruited to be a two way player in college After the first year, it was pretty easy to tell that (pitching is what I was best at). I think they made the right choice. Every once in a while I miss it. Then, I’ll see guys yeah really frozen fuzz out there and I think I’m good (with being a pitcher).”
Broxterman played several sports growing up, he said.
“I wrestled for a little bit. I tried hockey. That didn’t go well. I played football a little bit in high school. I only played through my sophomore year though because I injured my throwing shoulder. so that kind of put the kaibosh on all of that,” he said.
Broxterman, though, said sticking to playing baseball was an easy decision.
“I’ve always been around baseball. My dad worked with Gopher Baseball when I was young. I’ve always been around it. What I really like about baseball is how you have to deal with failure. The best batter don’t get a hit seven out of 10 times the best. I think it teaches you how to deal with failure and how to keep working and having good work ethic.
To see more of my interview with Broxterman, check out this week’s Pioneer of the Week spotlight.