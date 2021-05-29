WATCH NOW: Top five dunks at the Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball Game

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sidney's Karly Sylvester takes first in the discus and shot put to end her senior year with two gold medals.
Members of the team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
Austin Thyne and Cael Peters finished in the top 15 to lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at state.
The inaugural Panhandle Pride Softball Tournament drew 20 teams from out of town to compete. Top two division champs named after being washed out.
Morrill's Josh Guerue, Bridgeport's Sean Sterkel thankful for last chance to coach their high school seniors one last time at the Panhandle Prep All-Star games on Friday. Games start at 5:30 p.m.
The WESTCO Zephyrs swept their doubleheader against Lexington on Saturday. The Zephyrs won 13-5 in game one,
After the first round of play, Alliance's Crayten Cyza finished with a 79. Mitchell's Cael Peters in tied for 8th in Class C.
The PVC Gering seniors cruise to 7-0 win over Alliance. The Alliance juniors needed a sixth-inning run to earn a 4-3 over B&C Steel juniors.
The Casper Horseheads used a five-run seventh inning to pull of the 7-4 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers in their season opener.
23 Club President Geoff Nemnich has overseen the new complex project since being named president of the organization in 2017. The project is expected to be finished in early June.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.