WATCH NOW: Western Nebraska’s Wagner took a detour before landing on the Pioneers roster

Jack Wagner started his season with the Badlands Big Sticks before finding his way to the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Wagner has quickly made himself an invaluable part of the team helping the Pioneers win the first half championship in the Clark Division of the Expedition League.

Wagner started the season with the Big Sticks, but found himself mostly riding the bench. Wagner didn’t think that was the best use of his summer.

“I was there for about two weeks and just wasn’t playing a ton,” he said. “You know, summer ball is about getting your reps and getting better. It kind of wasn’t the best situation. So, I had to get out of there and ended up here.

... I talked to my assistant coach at (the University of Kansas), so he called (the General Manager of the Big Sticks).”

Wagner said he couldn’t be happier that he ended up with the Pioneers. Western Nebraska has a 28-5 record and locked up a spot in the Expedition League playoffs after winning the Clark Division’s first-half crown.

“It’s cool that we we’ve already locked it up, but still have got to play good baseball in the second half,” he said. “It is pretty cool that we’ve locked it up this early, and got that playoff home field advantage.”

