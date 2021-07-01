WATCH NOW: Western Nebraska’s Wagner took a detour before landing on the Pioneers roster

Jack Wagner started his season with the Badlands Big Sticks before finding his way to the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
Wagner has quickly made himself an invaluable part of the team helping the Pioneers win the first half championship in the Clark Division of the Expedition League.
Wagner started the season with the Big Sticks, but found himself mostly riding the bench. Wagner didn’t think that was the best use of his summer.
“I was there for about two weeks and just wasn’t playing a ton,” he said. “You know, summer ball is about getting your reps and getting better. It kind of wasn’t the best situation. So, I had to get out of there and ended up here.
... I talked to my assistant coach at (the University of Kansas), so he called (the General Manager of the Big Sticks).”
Wagner said he couldn’t be happier that he ended up with the Pioneers. Western Nebraska has a 28-5 record and locked up a spot in the Expedition League playoffs after winning the Clark Division’s first-half crown.
“It’s cool that we we’ve already locked it up, but still have got to play good baseball in the second half,” he said. “It is pretty cool that we’ve locked it up this early, and got that playoff home field advantage.”
Wagner said he feels that the team is still not in peak form.
“I think once we get towards the end of July, we’ll really start to get rolling and, hopefully, will be playing our best baseball come playoff time,” he said.
Wagner, who will be a senior in the fall at the University of Kansas, said he fell in love with the game at an early age.
“I played football all throughout high school, and basketball for a little bit,” he said. “As a kid, I just loved being outdoors. ... My dad played college baseball, and he introduced me to the game. We would hit whiffle balls in the backyard, and I just fell in love with it.”
His passion for the game led him to play summer ball last year in the Mink League in Missouri. He said the level of play is about the same between the Mink and Expedition League.
“I would say the pitching is a little bit better in (the Expedition League),” he said.
Wagner, though, said he didn’t have to travel as far to play other teams in the Mink League.
“Everything was an hour to two hours away, unlike this league. We can go pretty far (to play),” he said.
To see the rest of my interview with Wagner watch this week’s episode of Pioneer of the Week at starherald.com.