Waverly runs past Scottsbluff 57-30

WAVERLY — The melt was on in eastern Nebraska everywhere Saturday but Waverly’s gym, where the air conditioning was on and the Vikings were burying Scottsbluff with a blizzard of 3-pointers.

The hosts made 5-of-9 shots from long distance in the second quarter for a 34-11 lead and claimed their first appearance in the Class B state tournament since 2013 with a 57-30 victory.

Andrew Heffelfinger led Waverly with 20 points, and Cole Murray added 11.

It was a tough district-final round Saturday for the Panhandle. Alliance lost at home to Blair and Sidney was routed at Elkhorn Mount Michael.

The game was a rematch of last year’s district final, which Scottsbluff won with a late rally.

Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said the Vikings hadn’t forgotten it a year later. When they lost to Platteview in Tuesday’s subdistrict final, “the kids knew right away that we’d have Scottsbluff. They had it kind of mapped out.

“I’ve never seen a locker room like that after a loss. Right away they were motivated to play Saturday.”