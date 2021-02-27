Waverly runs past Scottsbluff 57-30

WAVERLY — The melt was on in eastern Nebraska everywhere Saturday but Waverly’s gym, where the air conditioning was on and the Vikings were burying Scottsbluff with a blizzard of 3-pointers.
The hosts made 5-of-9 shots from long distance in the second quarter for a 34-11 lead and claimed their first appearance in the Class B state tournament since 2013 with a 57-30 victory.
Andrew Heffelfinger led Waverly with 20 points, and Cole Murray added 11.
It was a tough district-final round Saturday for the Panhandle. Alliance lost at home to Blair and Sidney was routed at Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The game was a rematch of last year’s district final, which Scottsbluff won with a late rally.
Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said the Vikings hadn’t forgotten it a year later. When they lost to Platteview in Tuesday’s subdistrict final, “the kids knew right away that we’d have Scottsbluff. They had it kind of mapped out.
“I’ve never seen a locker room like that after a loss. Right away they were motivated to play Saturday.”
Scottsbluff (13-10) hurt itself with 10 first-half turnovers, six of which were steals by the Vikings. Kellon Harris had the Bearcats’ five points from the first quarter, with Trevor Schwartz getting the first four of the second.
James Bruner, who shot only once in the first half, had the first eight points of the second half for Scottsbluff and he was the team’s scoring leader.
The Bearcats had been at state the past two years and nine of the past 10.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said Waverly was the best Nebraska team the Bearcats played this season.
“This season exceeded my expectations, he said. “We had a huge senior class last year. We didn’t have one guy returning who played significant minutes for us. Six seniors graduated and another went down to Florida.
“Getting to this game was a big success for this team.”
Scottsbluff (13-10)…5/6/6/13—30
At Waverly (15-6)…13/21/16/7—57
S: James Bruner 8, Michael Mickey 6, Kellon Harris 5, Trevor Schwartz 5, Jackson Ostdiek 3,Kaedon Patton 2, Tate Talkington 1.
W: Andrew Heffelfinger 20, Preston Harms 12, AJ Heffelfinger 7, Cole Murray 11, Drew Miller 4, Treyton Cockerill 2, Cam Rine 1.