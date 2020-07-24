On Thursday, July 23, the East and West teams practiced for the West Nebraska All-Star football game that was set for July 24 at Bearcat Stadium.
By Friday morning, the game had been canceled after an East player took a call Thursday night from a friend he had spent time with the previous weekend who said he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The player reported the circumstances to coaches and members of the all-star committee, James Buck, the certified athletic trainer for the all-star games, said.
As the player was on his way back to his hometown to be tested for the virus on Friday morning, the coaches and committee had to break the bad news to the rest of the players, Buck said. The East player's test results came back positive for COVID-19.
Gering’s Garrett Conn said the news wasn’t completely unexpected.
“We kind of knew it was coming. Word was starting to get around at breakfast this morning, but they didn’t tell us until around 11 (a.m.),” Conn said.
Conn said the West team was in the WNCC dorms waiting to go to the walkthrough at Bearcat Stadium for the game when they got the news.
“Then Coach (Jason) Spady whistled down the hallway and said there’s a team meeting. He told us someone from the East tested positive and the game’s been canceled,” he said.
Scottsbluff’s Terrance Mokeac said Spady tried to break the news to them as gently as he could.
“(Spady) said it’s been a long ride with what you’ve gone through in the practices. You worked hard. Then he broke it to us,” Mokeac said.
Mokeac, who will continue his football career at Chadron State College, said the team had mixed emotions about the game being canceled.
“Some were OK with it. There were some kids who got really mad. Some were really sad, because they realized it was the last game they were ever going to play and they had it taken away from them,” he said.
Personally, Mokeac said he was OK with it, for the most part.
“It could have been a really good tune-up game. I am kind of bummed that it didn’t happen,” he said. “I wanted to go out there and get at least a few hits. I felt really bad for some of my teammates, though. It was the last time some of them were going to play football and they were really looking forward to it.”
Conn, who will be enrolling in the welding technology program at Eastern Wyoming College in the fall, is one of the players who would have been suiting up for game action one last time.
“It was heartbreaking. For a lot of us this was going to be our last time playing a football game,” he said. “We’re all pretty bummed, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”
As much as he was looking forward to getting to play one last game, he was more looking forward to playing with his new teammates.
“I was more bummed that I didn’t get to play with all of those guys. Over these last two days I developed a pretty good relationship with some of these guys,” Conn said. “It really helped (build camaraderie with my teammates) that we were doing just offensive and defensive drills. The defensive guys were practicing by themselves and us offensive guys were working by ourselves. Then, we’d go scrimmage each other. It was pretty fun.”
All-Star committee chairman Dave Hoxworth said it was hard to tell the players the game had been canceled, especially since the committee and the players went out of their way to make the game happen under the circumstances.
“I feel really bad for the kids that really stuck it out and came out here (for the game),” Hoxworth said. “Both teams just losing the game (was heartbreaking). It was hard on all of the players, ... but it is where we are today.
“I think everybody knew the risks of it going in, and this case kind of had some weird circumstances. We just couldn’t get ahead of it.”
Buck said the all-star committee did everything asked of them by the Panhandle Public Health District, but some things were just beyond their control.
“The committee did everything they could to lessen the probability (of someone getting the virus),” Buck said. “Credit goes to the all-star committee for trying to take care of every situation, and they did. Nothing happened here. It happened (on the eastern end of the state.”
Hoxworth said he is appreciative of the effort made by the all-star committee and players for doing everything they could to make the game a possibility.
