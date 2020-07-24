A player on the East team tested positive for coronavirus leading to the cancellation of tonight’s West Nebraska All-Star football game slated for 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
The game brings in athletes nominated by their respective high school coaches from around the area for a two-day shortened week practice, ending with the Friday football game.
“We know these are the times that we are in and knew when planning these games, this might be possible,” said Dave Hoxworth, committee member, said in a joint press release with Panhandle Public Health District. “The cancellation is in accordance with our response plan and we have and will continue working closely with health officials to continue to mitigate risk.”
The rest of the East squad has been deemed close contacts and will be self-quarantining for 14 days. Any player showing symptoms will be tested for COVID-19, according to the press release.
“The committee has worked very closely with our team to put in place all precautions to reduce risk off the field. This is a no-fault situation that was handled very proactively by all involved. We encourage kindness and understanding as we traverse these uncertain times,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
The volleyball game will still be played at 4 p.m. at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.