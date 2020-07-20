This year’s West Nebraska All-Star volleyball and football games set for Friday, July 24, will have a different look to them for fans, committee chairman Dave Hoxworth said.
The all-star committee developed a plan with the Panhandle Public Health District to make the games a reality, but there will be some changes in the fan experience.
The most noticeable difference will be temperature checks at the game for all fans entering the gym and stadium.
Another change will be the size of the crowds allowed at each game.
“Obviously, limiting capacity is huge,” Hoxworth said. “We are going to make sure we do our part. We’re encouraging early arrival and we’re going to try to do dismissals (at the end of the games). We’re trying to keep people apart. We’re going to have doors coming in and for exits.”
Tickets are usually sold in advance of the game. This year, tickets will be sold strictly at the gate because of the limited capacity. There will be 578 fans allowed to attend the volleyball game and around 1,875 for the football game, Hoxworth said. In addition, each player will be alloted 10 tickets for family members. However, any unused player tickets will be added back to the general pool to accommodate more fans. All tickets will be $5, except students and children under five will be admitted for free.
The committee will only be printing tickets for the capacity of each venue.
“If we reach capacity, we will have to stop selling tickets,” Hoxworth said.
Hoxworth said the volleyball game will be aired on the radio and the football game will be on the radio and KNEB TV to encourage fans who are sick to stay home to listen or watch the games.
“We really encourage people to who are ill at all to stay home and listen to the games on the radio or on television. We’re asking fans to be mindful of their symptoms,” he said.
Hoxworth said the committee also urges fans to wear masks to the game in addition to keeping the 6-feet of separation.
“We will sit socially distanced at the stadium and at the gym for volleyball,” Hoxworth said. “People will need to sit in their family groups.”
The schedule for the week will also be condensed. The players are set to arrive in Scottsbluff on Wednesday.
“The players will get a couple of practices on Wednesday. On Thursday, we’re going to get three practices in,” Hoxworth said.
Normally, the committee would treat the players to a movie, bowling and a banquet.
“We try to make it a fun week for them as well, but we’ve lost some of those things,” Hoxworth said.
Concessions will be available at the game with some precautions. Anybody working concessions or handling food have to wear gloves and masks. Surfaces will be disinfected frequently and there will be no condiment stations. Condiment packets will be handed out, instead.
The gates for volleyball will open at 4 p.m. Gates will open for football at 6 p.m.
