West Nebraska All-Star volleyball teams hold first practice

Area volleyball players will get one more chance to get on the court at the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game on Friday, July 24 at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.
Wednesday marked the first day of practice as the East and West teams prepare for their 4 p.m. battle on Friday.
Sidney’s Mattie Johnson will be playing one more time in front of family and friends before taking off to South Dakota to play volleyball in the fall.
Likewise for North Platte St. Pats’ Kinsey Skillstad, who will play collegiate volleyball at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Then there is Ogallala’s Jaedy Commins, who along with Gordon-Rushville’s Sierra Garrett, will be playing in back-to-back all-star games after playing in last week’s Panhandle Prep All-star Basketball Classic. For Commins, this will be the final time playing volleyball before she heads off to Northwest Missouri State to run track.
The whirlwind practice schedule doesn’t matter to the players because they are just excited to be back on the court.
“I am really excited because with the last couple of months of not being able to get in the gym very much and the last couple of weeks starting to get into it, I am really excited to really get back into it and be at a competitive level again with all these girls I played against for the last two years and now we get to play on the same team,” Johnson said.
For Johnson, she gets to play one more time with her high school teammate Nicole Birner.
“I am really excited for that, and just for all the support I have received the last couple of years from everyone in the Panhandle,” she said. “I am excited to play one more time and represent the Panhandle one more time.”
Skillstad will suit up opposite the net of Johnson and she said she is ready to play her last high school contest.
“It is nice to have my last hurrah because I didn’t have that so it is nice to come here and have that,” the North Platte St. Pats graduate said. “It is really exciting and I am glad to get here and meet all the new people and play again in volleyball.”
Skillstad said she has been trying to work out to stay in shape, but that was hard because all the schools and gyms were being overly cautious.
“I have been able to get into the weight room throughout the summer,” Skillstad said. “As far as touching a volleyball, it has been pretty hard because with all the COVID they are taking precautions with the high school kids, keeping gyms clear and clean, so we haven’t been able to get in as much as we want to. I know a couple of them on this team and it has been fun to get to know the other ones and becoming better friends with all of them.”
Skillstad said her team will be out to win the match, they are going to have fun.
“We are going to a little bit of both,” she said. “I think we are ready to have fun but we also want to win it. I think it will be really fun. All these girls are amazing athletes and I am real excited to play with them.”
Then there is Commins, who knows what all-star games are like after playing in last week’s Panhandle Prep basketball game along with her volleyball teammate Garrett.
“I am really excited to play and it will be fun to play with different girls that I haven’t played with before,” she said. “It will be a little switch up [this week]. I haven’t had much practice in either for a while, so that will be a little different. But it will be good to get back into it.”
The biggest thing for Commins is that she will be playing two of her high school sports for the final time this summer when she plays in the volleyball match Friday afternoon. She wrapped up her basketball career last week.
Commins said she had to get all three of her sports in one more time this summer. Commins is excited to be doing track in college, but will miss her other two sports.
“I am excited to do track, but I will miss the other sports, too,” she said. “But I think I like track a little more. I just like to run. But not having track in the spring will be different for me going into track into college especially with having the year off. I won’t be in practice and nearly as in shape but hopefully it will be a good season.”
As for her final volleyball match, she said her West team is bonding real well in the short time they have to practice.
“It definitely will be fun,” Commins said. “It has been going good. We know quite a bit of each other so it won’t be too bad. We aren’t too shy so I think we will connect and just play good with each other.”
NOTES: The All-star volleyball match will be played Friday at 4 p.m. at Cougar Palace with the football game slated for 7 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School. Spectator’s temperatures will be checked before entering the playing arenas. Also, it is asked that if any spectator is feeling ill, they are asked to stay home. There will also be a capacity limit for attendance and once reached, gates will be closed. Tickets can only be purchased at the gates. Seating will use social distancing.
East Volleyball Players
Brianna Glendy, Sargent; Avery Johnson, Maywood/Hayes Center; Taylor Conroy, South Loup; Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade; Kinsey Skillstad, North Platte St. Pats; Kali Glendy, South Loup; Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna; MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna. Coaches Katie Hoblyn, Anselmo-Merna, and Kory Rohde, Maywood-Hayes Center.
West Volleyball Players
Sophie Spady, Chase County; Mallie McNair, Chase County; Chloe Stupka, Creek Valley; Sierra Garrett, Gordon-Rushville; Mattie Johnson, Sidney; Jaedy Commins, Ogallala; Allie Ferguson, Chadron; Nicole Birner, Sidney; Tyleigh Strotheide, Chadron; Madelyn Watchorn, Leyton. Coaches: Blakelee Hoffman, Chadron, and Jolene Dodge, Garden County.
