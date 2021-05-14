WESTCO Express down Chadron Nationals 13-5

A seven-run sixth inning propelled the WESTCO Express to a 13-5 win over the Chadron Nationals on Friday.

Chadron got on the board first. Seth Gaswick had an RBI single driving in Garrett Reece in the top of the first inning.

Michael Thrash jump started the Express offense in the bottom of the inning. A single to short scored Jackson Howard to tie the game at 1-1.

Thrash would come around to score on a single by Cameron Meyer. A fly ball to centerfield by Cortez Palomo drove in Gavin Dunkel to give WESTCO the 3-1 advantage at the end of the first.

Chadron’s Tony Sancez picked up a run on a single to centerfield by Jordan Bissonette to tie the game at 3-3.

The Nationals held the Express scoreless in the second and third innings.

WESTCO scored twice in the fourth and another in the fifth for the 6-3 lead going into the sixth inning.

The Nationals rallied at the top of the sixth. A Bissonette singled drove in Reese. With the bases load, Gaswick drew the walk to plate Michael Sanderson.

WESTCO held onto a razor-thin 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.