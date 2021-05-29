WESTCO sweeps Cheyenne and Wheatland in Allo Tournament

The WESTCO Zephyrs swept both of its games in the first round of the Allo Communications Tournament on Saturday.
Runs came at a premium for WESTCO and Cheyenne Post 6 in the Zephyrs first game of the tournament.
It took the Zephyrs four innings to get on the scoreboard.
Jerrett Richter scored the first run of the inning on a Jace Heimerman single.
Heimerman scored on an error by Cheyenne’s pitcher to go up 2-0.
Iziah Torres picked up an RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning driving in Wyatt Haught with a single to right field.
Cheyenne’s seventh-inning rally fell short losing 3-1 to the Zephyrs.
Heimerman and Torres were both 1-for-3 with an RBI each to lead WESTCO in batting.
Hunter McCollum was dominant on the mound getting 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work. Dario Rodriguez picked up the save in 1 1/3 innings of work.
In the night cap, the Zephyrs earned a 9-2 win over Wheatland, Wyoming.
The Zephyrs picked up their first run in the bottom of the first when double by Heimerman drove in Porter Robbins.
Jerrod Balthazor added an RBI single for the 2-0 lead after one.
Wheatland scored in the top of the second to cut the lead to 2-1.
Richter hit a grounder to short to bring Heimerman around for the score in the third.
Rodriguez reach first on an error on a fly ball. Richter scored on the play to extend the lead to 4-1.
Wheatland cut the lead to 4-2 with a run in the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Hunter McCollum hit a line drive to left field bringing in Haught.
Rodriguez and Hunter Garcia scored on wild pitches in the fifth for a 7-2 lead.
Two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Balthazor scored on a single by Garcia, and Porter Robbins singled in Andon Pittman.
Robbins struck out eight Wheatland batters pitching five innings to get the win on the mound.
Robbins went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Balthazor and Richter both had two hits with an RBI each.
The Allo Communications tournament continues on Sunday. The Zephyrs play Cheyenne Post 6 at 10 a.m. and Wheatland at 3 p.m.