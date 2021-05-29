WESTCO sweeps Cheyenne and Wheatland in Allo Tournament

The WESTCO Zephyrs swept both of its games in the first round of the Allo Communications Tournament on Saturday.

Runs came at a premium for WESTCO and Cheyenne Post 6 in the Zephyrs first game of the tournament.

It took the Zephyrs four innings to get on the scoreboard.

Jerrett Richter scored the first run of the inning on a Jace Heimerman single.

Heimerman scored on an error by Cheyenne’s pitcher to go up 2-0.

Iziah Torres picked up an RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning driving in Wyatt Haught with a single to right field.

Cheyenne’s seventh-inning rally fell short losing 3-1 to the Zephyrs.

Heimerman and Torres were both 1-for-3 with an RBI each to lead WESTCO in batting.

Hunter McCollum was dominant on the mound getting 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work. Dario Rodriguez picked up the save in 1 1/3 innings of work.

In the night cap, the Zephyrs earned a 9-2 win over Wheatland, Wyoming.

The Zephyrs picked up their first run in the bottom of the first when double by Heimerman drove in Porter Robbins.