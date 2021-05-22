WESTCO Zephyrs sweep Lexington

The WESTCO Zephyrs offense powered them to a doubleheader win over Lexington on Saturday.
In the first game, WESTCO put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Lexington exploded for five runs to take a 5-4 lead.
After a scoreless third inning, the Zephyrs’ bats came alive.
Jerod Balthazor hit a triple to leftfield driving in Jace Heimerman to take the 6-5 lead.
Balthazor would score with Dario Rodriguez at-bat. Rodriguez reached first on an error. Balthazor scored on the same play.
Rodriguez and Carter Reisig plated two more runs on a fielding error by Lexington.
Reisig and Izaiah Torrez each added a run in the bottom of the six to give WESTCO the 11-5 win.
Balthazor led the Zephyrs in game one going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Jerrett Richter was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Porter Robbins picked up the win on the mound. Robbins pitched five innings and fanned six Lexington batters.
WESTCO’s Hunter McCollum played hero in game two. McCollum pitched a complete game shutout. He pitched all six innings and recorded nine strikeouts.
The Zephyrs used a steady offense in game two to get the win. WESTCO scored one run in the bottom of the first to take the early 1-0 lead.
WESTCO would pick up two runs in each of the next three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, McCollum had the highlight of the game. With a 1-1 count, McCollum jacked a solo home run to give WESTCO the 6-0 lead.
The Zephyrs would score again in the fourth on a bunt by Reising. Garcia reached home on the play.
Wyatt Haught scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth scoring on an Andon Pittman grounder.
McCollum got the win and led WESTCO with two RBIs while connecting for three hits in three at-bats.
WESTCO coach Jeremiah Luber said his team played well from the mound.
“By a long stretch, I don’t think we played our best baseball,” he said. “Pitching-wise on the mound, except for one inning, we threw strikes. We attacked the hitters and we were aggressive.”
Lexington had five runs in the second inning of the first game, which Luber said it was just an off-inning for the Zephyrs.
“Porter, all of a sudden, couldn’t throw his off-speed pitches for strikes. He came back and had three shutdown endings for us and really gave us a chance to win,” he said.
In game two, McCollum pitched a great game.