WESTCO Zephyrs sweep Lexington

WESTCO would pick up two runs in each of the next three innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, McCollum had the highlight of the game. With a 1-1 count, McCollum jacked a solo home run to give WESTCO the 6-0 lead.

The Zephyrs would score again in the fourth on a bunt by Reising. Garcia reached home on the play.

Wyatt Haught scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth scoring on an Andon Pittman grounder.

McCollum got the win and led WESTCO with two RBIs while connecting for three hits in three at-bats.

WESTCO coach Jeremiah Luber said his team played well from the mound.

“By a long stretch, I don’t think we played our best baseball,” he said. “Pitching-wise on the mound, except for one inning, we threw strikes. We attacked the hitters and we were aggressive.”

Lexington had five runs in the second inning of the first game, which Luber said it was just an off-inning for the Zephyrs.

“Porter, all of a sudden, couldn’t throw his off-speed pitches for strikes. He came back and had three shutdown endings for us and really gave us a chance to win,” he said.