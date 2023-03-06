LA JUNTA, Colo.— The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a pair of Empire Conference games to Otero on Monday after having leads in both

The first game was a slugfest as the two squads combined for 25 runs and 25 hits. The Rattlers overcame a 11-4 deficit to score nine runs in their final three at bats to claim a 13-12 win.

The second game saw WNCC lead 3-0 before Otero rallied with five runs in the sixth inning for the 5-3 win.

The Rattlers scored four in the fourth inning to cut WNCC’s lead 11-8 in the opener and then tied the game with three in the fifth.

Otero took the lead with two runs in the sixth.

WNCC had one final at bat and they almost came back. Ethan Johnson started things by reaching on an error. Inoue came through with a two-out double to score one run but that was all they could manage.

WNCC pounded out 13 hits in the defeat including five doubles. Shintaro Inoue led the way with a 4-for-5 game with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Eli Hernandez finished with three hits including a double, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

WNCC went up 3-0 with three runs in the sixth inning of the second game, and Otero answered with five runs on four hits in the bottom half of the inning.

WNCC finished with four hits to Otero’s 10. Inoue had the only extra base hit with a double along with a run scored and RBI. Smith also had an RBI.

Otero 3,6, WNCC 0-2: WNCC opened Empire Conference play against Otero on Sunday and was swept in a doubleheader.

Otero scored all the runs they needed in the first inning in the 3-0 win, and then had four runs in the first inning of the second game in a 6-2 win.

Dylan Harris led WNCC’s offense with two singles.

Otero took advantage of three walks and then a one-out double in the first inning of the second game to take a 4-0 lead. Otero plated another run in the third for a 5-0 lead.

WNCC scored twice in the fourth but could not come closer.

WNCC finished with five hits. Drew Book led the way with a home run and two RBIs. Hernandez and Inoue each had doubles.

College softball

Highland 4-8. WNCC 0-3: The Cougars fell to Highland in both games of a doubleheader on Sunday. .

Highland scored four runs and then held the WNCC bats in check to register the 4-0 win.

Highland then got seven runs in the middle frames in the 8-3 win in the second game.

WNCC managed just two hits in the opener, singles by both Victoria Wharton and Chloe Cronquist. Caley Leslie took the loss.

WNCC took a 2-1 lead in the third with a single run but left the bases loaded.

Highland answered in the bottom of the inning with four runs to lead 5-2 and then the Scotties added three more in the fourth to lead 8-2.

WNCC had five hits in the contest. Chloe Cronquist was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored, and RBIs. Ariahan Plorin went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Victoria Wharton had a hit while scoring two runs.

Avery Fox took the loss for the Cougars.