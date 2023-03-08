Western Nebraska Community College is part of the Region IX men's basketball tournament that continues Thursday in Casper, Wyoming.

The Cougars (16-14) earned the second seed from the South subregion with a 6-6 record. WNCC faces the North No. 3 seed Laramie County Community College at 5 p.m.

The Cougars earned a last-second win over North Platte Community College last Saturday that moved them into the bracket portion of the tournament

LCCC earned a trip to the tournament with a first-round 101-66 win over Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.

Other quarterfinal matchups are: Northwest College facing Lamar Community College at 1 p.m., Trinidad State College taking on Western Wyoming Community College at 3 p.m., and Casper College facing Otero College at 7 p.m.

The semifinals are slated for Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the championship game set for Saturday at 7 p.m. The winner earns the automatic berth into the national tournament set for March 15-22 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Carl Thorpe, the Cougars' leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, said the team is ready to fight for a regional title. The last time the Cougars won regionals was in 2018.

“We just have to play to the best of our ability,” Thorpe said. “That means looking at film and taking notes.”

The Cougars lost to LCCC twice this season, 85-79 in overtime at Cougar Palace and 77-59 in February in Cheyenne, so the Cougars are hoping the third time is the charm.

“They are pretty good and we know that. They beat us twice already so we do have to make a couple adjustments,” Thorpe said. “It is very important to play for 40 minutes. That is something that Coach has been preaching to us since the season started. We have come really close a couple of times, but it has never been a full 40 minutes. If we could play a full 40 minutes, we could win the tournament.”

Laramie County comes in at 16-11 on the season. The Golden Eagles have four players averaging double figures with Xavier McCord leading the way at 18.3 points, followed by Tristan Starks at 16.4, Brandon Tchouya at 12.9, and Jordan Reed at 10 points. Ben Hageman is right behind at 8.8 points a contest.

If WNCC can get that win in the quarterfinals, they will then face the winner of the Casper and Otero game. Casper, who won the North, and Trinidad State, who won the South, received first-round byes along with the North second seed Northwest College.