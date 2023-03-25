TRINIDAD, Colo. — After dropping the first three games of a five-game weekend series, the Western Nebraska Community College softball team hoped its fortunes would change on Saturday afternoon.

The day started strong for the Cougars but didn't stay that way.

WNCC dropped both games of a doubleheader with Trinidad State College, 13-12 and 17-1.

WNCC held a 12-9 lead in the seventh inning of the opening game before Trinidad put together four hits, including a walk-off single in the bottom half of the frame.

Trinidad scored 16 runs in the second inning of the second game to break open a 1-1 game.

WNCC finished 0-5 on the southern Colorado trip as they lost the first game of the series on Thursday 12-1 and both games on Friday, 10-3 and 14-3.

WNCC hosts Otero College for a five-game series at Volunteer Field this week.

The Cougars scored seven runs in the third inning of the opening game, including a to-run double by Baylie Krueger to grab a 7-4 lead.

Trinidad came back with two in its half of the inning, but the Cougars answered with two runs of their own in their next at bat.

Trinidad added two runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-8.

The Cougars responded with three runs in the fifth.

Avery Fox started the inning with a one-out single followed by a single by Victoria Wharton. Devyn Priselac then tripled home two runners and came in to score on a ground hit for a 12-8 lead.

Trinidad got a run back in the sixth on a lead-off home run and then rallied in the seventh. The winning run score just ahead of a strong throw from leftfield to the catcher.

The Cougars' DemiRae Woolsey doubled home Sianna Lewis to tie the score 1-1 in the second inning of the nightcap.

After that, Trinidad broke the game open with 13 hits in the bottom half of the inning while plating 16 runs.