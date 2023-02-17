BROWNWOOD, Texas — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team opened its season Friday in Texas with a loss to both Temple College and Cisco College.
The Cougars pounded out five hits against Temple in the opening half-inning of the year, but the Leopards scored in five of the six innings to get the 10-2 win.
Cisco opened the second game with six runs in the first inning and posted the 12-1 win.
Temple scored a single run in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Victoria Wharton led WNCC as she went 2-for-3 game with two runs scored.
DesaRae Woolsey took the loss in the circle, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing 11 hits, nine runs and striking out three.
The Cisco contest saw the Wranglers plate six runs in the first and five in the second for a 11-0 lead.
WNCC avoided the shutout in the fourth inning as Wharton lead off with a single, stole second and later scored on a wild pitch.
WNCC had just three hits in the contest, all singles by Wharton, Chloe Cronquist, and Bree Henson.
WNCC plays twice in a tournament play in Brownwood, Texas, on Saturday. The Cougars face Western Oklahoma State and Coastal Bend College. The team and then wraps up its Texas trip on Sunday with a doubleheader against Odessa College.