BROWNWOOD, Texas — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team opened its season Friday in Texas with a loss to both Temple College and Cisco College.

The Cougars pounded out five hits against Temple in the opening half-inning of the year, but the Leopards scored in five of the six innings to get the 10-2 win.

Cisco opened the second game with six runs in the first inning and posted the 12-1 win.

Temple scored a single run in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth, and two in the sixth.

Victoria Wharton led WNCC as she went 2-for-3 game with two runs scored.

DesaRae Woolsey took the loss in the circle, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing 11 hits, nine runs and striking out three.

The Cisco contest saw the Wranglers plate six runs in the first and five in the second for a 11-0 lead.

WNCC avoided the shutout in the fourth inning as Wharton lead off with a single, stole second and later scored on a wild pitch.

WNCC had just three hits in the contest, all singles by Wharton, Chloe Cronquist, and Bree Henson.

WNCC plays twice in a tournament play in Brownwood, Texas, on Saturday. The Cougars face Western Oklahoma State and Coastal Bend College. The team and then wraps up its Texas trip on Sunday with a doubleheader against Odessa College.