The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team scored just 21 points in the second half Thursday night.

Western Wyoming Community College wasn’t much better with just 30 points. But it was enough to register a 68-54 win in the quarterfinals of the Region IX women’s basketball tournament at the Cougar Palace

Western Wyoming now faces the lone South sub-region team left in the tournament Trinidad State College in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday. Trinidad State had 29 points from Yle Exposito-Perez as they hit the century mark with a 102-75 win over Northwest College.

The other semifinal Friday at 5 p.m. will pit Laramie County Community College and Casper College.

LCCC received 24 points from Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi as the Golden Eagles captured the 77-56 win over Otero College. Casper had a pair of players score over 20 points and had five in double figures as they registered the 93-76 win.

The winners of Friday’s semifinals will battle Saturday at 4 p.m. for the Region IX championship.

For the Cougar women, it was a game where they lost the lead with 6 minutes, 49 seconds left in the second quarter and never could mount a run of more than four points to retake the lead.

WNCC coach Isaac Lu said it was a rough ending. The Cougars finished with a 21-9 mark.

“Offensively it wasn’t our night,” Lu said. “Definitely a little bit of nerves before the game. I thought we played really, really hard. We fought toward the end and I am super proud of them for their effort here tonight. Western Wyoming is a great team. They are well-coached and they have good players. They play together. We were a little bit out of sync tonight. We couldn’t get things to go our way.”

WNCC was playing well in the first half as they had a 17-10 lead after a Jayla Owen trey and two Bre Fowler free throws. After that, the Mustangs went on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 19-19 after one quarter.

WNCC led 24-22 in the second quarter, but a 3-pointer by Kayla Thornton put Western Wyoming up 25-24 with 6:40 to play before the break, and the Mustangs went up 29-24.

WNCC came back to slice the deficit to 29-28 on a Rashaan Smith bucket and a 3-pointer by Fowler, but Western Wyoming led at halftime 38-33.

WNCC got to within 42-41 in the third quarter on two Owen free throws, but still trailed 49-45 going into the fourth.

The first half of the final quarter was low-scoring.

Western Wyoming led 53-45 on a bucket by Kayde Strauss only to watch WNCC cut the deficit to 53-49 on a Smith bucket. WNCC trailed 55-51, but the Mustangs had back-to-back 3-pointers by Hannah Harris and Strauss to lead 61-51 with 3:01 to play.

WNCC never got any closer as they had to start fouling and Western Wyoming hit free throws down the stretch for the 68-54 win.

“We lost the possession battle,” Lu said. “They took more shots than us. They took more free throws than us. When we give up 12 offensive rebounds in the second half, it is hard to get out in transition and it is hard to win basketball games.”

WNCC was led by Mackenzie Joseph with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. She also buried three 3-pointers on the night. Ola Duda and Owen each had 11 points while Fowler had 10.

Western Wyoming was led by Kayla Thornton with 17 followed by Ashelynn Birch with 15.

Western Wyoming (68)

Kayde Strauss 12, Emma Patik 9, Hannah Harris 12, Ashelynn Birch 15, Kayla Thornton 17, Tamyrn Blom 3.

WNCC (54)

Shiho Isono 2, Jayla Owen 11, Bre Fowler 10, Mackenzie Joseph 16, Ola Duda 11, Rashaan Smith 4.

Game 3

Northwest 17 25 13 20 – 75

Trinidad 20 27 29 26 – 102

NORTHWEST

Tyne Killip 3, Roxanne Rogers 14, Yaiza Vacas-Lopez 2, Jimena Montoro-Cabezas 7, Natalyah Nead 5, Hayeli Acosta 13, Kamber Good Luck 23, Darla Hernandez 4, Batoul Khaleefah 4.

TRINIDAD

Mya Williams 18, Yle Exposito-Perez 29, Margarita Salas 12, Tiersah Penn 19, Keisy Alvarez 8, Sierra Garcia-Reisch 6, Cristina Luquin 10.

Game 2

NJC 15 25 15 21 – 76

Casper 21 23 21 28 – 93

NJC

Seneya Martinez 20, Dalys McGuinnis 10, Kelsey Koza 5, Jailyn Potts 5, Genesis Sweetwine 11, Amya Winfrey 5, Bailee Hart 16, Kenzie Kraich 2, Alex Westerdijk 2.

CASPER

Logann Alver 21, Flora Goed 22, Mariona Cos-Morales 5, Sandra Frau-Garcia 14, Julia Palomo 15, Joslin Igo 16.

Game 1

Otero 18 14 14 10 – 56

LCCC 21 12 26 18 – 77

OTERO

Anna Cera 2, Paige Johnson 1, Jayden Jenkins 2, Savannah Lang 16, Katia Nekic 8, Gia Bradley 4, Carmella Jefferson 6, Jaycie Casebolt 1, Hedda Kohne 12, Jennifer Jaramillo 4.

LCCC

Lylah Spring 13, Jamy de Kock 15, Shannon Niles 4, Mikola Kuzmanovic 2, Halle Hester 16, Mattie Jones 2, Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi 24, Andraya Dimas 1.