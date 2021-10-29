Western Nebraska Pioneers announce league change

The Great Plains will be flourishing with baseball in 2022 as Independence League Baseball joins the summer collegiate baseball scene.

Seven existing teams within the summer collegiate baseball landscape will form the inaugural group of teams: Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, North Dakota), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho), Casper Horseheads (Casper, Wyoming), Fremont Moo (Fremont), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, South Dakota) and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering).

These teams are dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs. Each organization will be operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.

Independence League Baseball is actively recruiting and vetting additional teams, venues and operators for the 2022 season and beyond. Announcements on these and more will be shared as commitments are finalized.

The 2022 Independence League Baseball regular season will run May 24 through July 30, followed by a week of playoffs to crown the Inaugural Season Champion. For information on Independence League Baseball, visit www.independenceleague.com.