Willats’ hat trick powers Bearcat girls over Newcastle

Shae Willats had a hat trick and the Scottsbluff girl’s soccer team scored four second-half goals to earn a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Tuesday at the Landers Soccer Complex.

Willats, a sophomore, woke the Bearcat offense up after the Bearcats fell behind the Doggies early in the second half.

Scottsbluff head coach Chad Larson said his team woke up in the second half and played well after that tying goal.

“I would say they were taking it to us in the first half,” Larson said. “The second half, I think when we got scored on, that woke us up and we finally got organized and started connecting a few passes and not holding onto the ball as long. We started to get off some shots. I think that was the whole key. The first half was like we were playing in slow motion. Newcastle’s program is definitely improving. It was a hard-fought game for us today.”

The shots that Scottsbluff connected on were nice combinations and connections that found the back of the net. Larson said when the team started to get a more aggressive, that was when the shots started to find the back of the net.