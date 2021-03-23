Willats’ hat trick powers Bearcat girls over Newcastle

Shae Willats had a hat trick and the Scottsbluff girl’s soccer team scored four second-half goals to earn a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Tuesday at the Landers Soccer Complex.
Willats, a sophomore, woke the Bearcat offense up after the Bearcats fell behind the Doggies early in the second half.
Scottsbluff head coach Chad Larson said his team woke up in the second half and played well after that tying goal.
“I would say they were taking it to us in the first half,” Larson said. “The second half, I think when we got scored on, that woke us up and we finally got organized and started connecting a few passes and not holding onto the ball as long. We started to get off some shots. I think that was the whole key. The first half was like we were playing in slow motion. Newcastle’s program is definitely improving. It was a hard-fought game for us today.”
The shots that Scottsbluff connected on were nice combinations and connections that found the back of the net. Larson said when the team started to get a more aggressive, that was when the shots started to find the back of the net.
“I don’t think the first half we were aggressive at all and I thought Newcastle was way more aggressive,” Larson said. “The second half one of our goals was to come out and be more aggressive, combine the passes a little bit better and just be aggressive.”
The weather might have been a cause for the slow motion as wind made it bitterly cold outside at Landers Soccer Complex. But, that is soccer weather at Landers.
“This is the weather that we are pretty much used to,” Larson said. “We will take the W any day. So, it was a good team win.”
Both teams couldn’t get any offense generated in the first half as the two teams had to settle for a scoreless first half. The second half Newcastle scored first as they were going against the wind. Kyah Miller put the Dogies on the board first as she scored within the opening five minutes of the second half to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead.
That goal woke the sleeping Bearcats as a couple minutes later, Kala Larson delivered an assist off a corner kick to Willats who found the back of the net for the tying goal. Shortly later, Willats electrified her teammates and the bundled-up spectators when she scored her second goal for a 2-1 lead.
Neither team scored again for about 10 or 15 minutes. Finally Anna Kelley decided to use her golfing knowledge and chipped a high lofting ball from about 30 to 35 yards out into the back of the net like she was chipping from 50 yards out on a golf course to put the Bearcats up 3-0.
With about 15 minutes to play, Scottsbluff added an insurance goal as Willats netted the hat trick with a goal after taking a pass from Kala Larson for the 4-1 win.
Scottsbluff will be back in action Thursday when they host Buffalo in a girls and boys doubleheader at Landers Soccer Complex. The girls and boys varsity will kick off at 3 p.m. with the two junior varsity contests playing at 1 p.m.
Larson said he expects Buffalo to be talented.
“I suspect they will be a pretty good team, too,” he said. “We necessarily have an easy schedule so games like this help us to grow.”