WNCC athletes are taking precautions to play in the spring

“I see a strong, united and competitive team for this upcoming season,” Tavira said. “Even though, I have not seen all of our players, many of them have played at a high level and I’m excited to have all the squad together.”

The women’s soccer team is in the same boat as the men’s team with a lot of their players not on campus yet because of the international travel restrictions. Hopefully, if visas can be obtained for the freshman, the entire team will be on campus in the spring.

Jimenez said even with the small numbers, the women’s team could surprise some teams. The men and women will have their first home matches April 9-10 when they host Otero and Trinidad State.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced with this pandemic alone, fall practices were accommodated for the safety of the players and coaches,” she said. “Being part of the women’s soccer team has been a great experience but it’s difficult not having all of our players with us to practice due to closed borders. We only had two scrimmages this fall and with only 12 players, it was hard to play a full 90-minute game without a sub. As a first-year college player, this was not the experience I had in mind but I have faith that next semester will turn out great for all of our Cougar athletes.