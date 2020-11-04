WNCC athletes are taking precautions to play in the spring

November should bring the volleyball regional and national tournament, soccer nationals and the start of the basketball season.
Instead the soccer and volleyball seasons have been shifted to 2021. Every sport will be played in the spring this academic year after the National Junior College Athletic Association shifted the majority of the sports to the spring.
The NJCAA also passed a resolution dealing with student eligibility in October. The NJCAA voted that all 2020-21 NJCAA sport seasons (fall, winter, spring) will not count towards student-athlete eligibility. The eligibility relief is provided to all NJCAA student-athletes regardless of sport season participation in the 20-21 academic year.
“The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president and CEO, said. “There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers.”
Things, however, can change in a heartbeat of whether teams will play or not. That is why the Western Nebraska Community College athletes are doing everything possible to make playing in the spring a possibility in this unusual season.
“I believe all of us (athletes) can’t wait to play this spring semester; it will take a lot of discipline and perseverance in order to have a great season,” men’s sophomore soccer player Esteban Tavira said. “Being healthy and safe will take a huge roll, on behalf of the soccer team we will follow the healthy guidelines that the school will be providing so we can play our season and keep each other safe.”
Freshman women’s soccer player Andrea Jimenez said staying healthy is the only way to play in the spring.
“Our health always comes first no matter the circumstances are. Without healthy students or athletes, the semester will take a completely different path than expected,” Jimenez said. “With this pandemic changing constantly there is no set plan, but the hope is for the best.”
The soccer teams should have completed their season already in a typical year. Instead, they will play their season in April and May, the same time as the Nebraska high school season.
The WNCC volleyball team knows that they have to be careful for the next three months in order to play in the spring. Olivia Schaub, a sophomore from Gering, said this year’s team is taking extra precaution.
“To be able to play in the spring, we are all going to need to stay as healthy as we can,” Schaub said. “We are being extra careful and washing our hands often.”
The players know what it takes to accomplish that feat. They are abiding by the rules set forth by the different entities and that includes wearing masks and trying to social distance when possible.
Jimenez, from Denver, Colorado, said everyone handled the first wave of the virus well. The second wave is setting things back. She said a third wave could mean the cancellation of matches in the spring or even the season. She said she doesn’t want that to happen and wants everyone to abide by the COVID precautions set forth by the NJCAA, state of Nebraska, and WNCC.
“Things were off to a great start but with this second wave hitting us now, it affects us greatly as students and as athletes,” Jimenez said. “In order to avoid the third wave to occur, our best option is to maintain the six-feet distance amongst one another. Also, by continuing the use of facial coverings at all times and washing our hands thoroughly can keep us maintaining to be healthy during this pandemic. Most importantly eating healthy can also be another way to build our immune system to avoid any kind of sickness.”
Tavira, from Aurora, Colorado, said wearing masks is one of the most important things that individuals can do to stay safe right now.
“As athletes, we will need to wear our face masks everywhere we go, wash our hands and social distance,” Tavira said. “If we follow these simple rules, we will have a great second semester.”
What is hard is adjusting to the second wave of the coronavirus as positive numbers are skyrocketing in the Nebraska Panhandle. Schaub said now is the time to take that extra precaution.
“To slow this second wave, stay six feet away from people,” Schaub said. “Be smart about who you are around and if you feel symptoms, stay home.”
Before the second-wave really hit, the teams got in some scrimmages. Softball, baseball, and soccer had the most scrimmages against other teams or themselves.
The men’s basketball team scrimmaged Air Force Prep on Oct. 17, but spectators were not allowed because of the rise in positive cases. The women’s basketball team had scrimmages against EWC and Miles canceled on Oct. 24 because of the cases. Instead, the women just scrimmaged themselves in a four-quarter, six-minute a quarter game. The volleyball was slated to scrimmage Eastern Wyoming College and Casper College, but those were scratched. The volleyball team had a homecoming intersquad scrimmage on Oct. 16.
After all these scrimmages in the fall by all the teams, the actual seasons will begin in January. The first contests will be a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader when they host Central Wyoming College on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
After that, the volleyball team will open the season on Friday and Saturday, January 22-23 when they host a Crossover Classic. Again, those are scheduled, but no one can predict if those might get changed because the coronavirus numbers are not going down.
Those dates are scheduled, but anything can happen to change games and dates. The college even changed when the spring semester will begin. Classes were originally slated to start January 11, but now classes won’t begin until January 18. In moving the start day back, the college did away with Spring Break.
Spring Break was slated for March 8-12, but Spring Break was canceled because of the later class start. The original Spring Break did have four sports playing including the basketball teams, volleyball, softball and baseball.
The soccer teams will have plenty of home matches when they begin play the first weekend in April and run through the middle of May. The soccer teams will wrap up their seasons the same time as the softball and baseball team this year.
Tavira said men’s soccer coach Todd Rasnic has been making them work to get in shape even without their entire team on campus because of the Pandemic.
“Honestly, I believe our coach has done an amazing job with the players that we have at the moment,” Tavira said. “We (men’s soccer team) are missing many of our players and our coach has managed ways to make us work hard in order to be ready for the spring. Our scrimmages went well, we played good as a unit and showed that we can compete with any team in our region.”
The men and women open the season with a spring scrimmage at Colorado Mesa the end of October and then travel to Columbus to face Southeast Community College and Central Community College-Columbus the first weekend of April.
“I see a strong, united and competitive team for this upcoming season,” Tavira said. “Even though, I have not seen all of our players, many of them have played at a high level and I’m excited to have all the squad together.”
The women’s soccer team is in the same boat as the men’s team with a lot of their players not on campus yet because of the international travel restrictions. Hopefully, if visas can be obtained for the freshman, the entire team will be on campus in the spring.
Jimenez said even with the small numbers, the women’s team could surprise some teams. The men and women will have their first home matches April 9-10 when they host Otero and Trinidad State.
“Despite the challenges we’ve faced with this pandemic alone, fall practices were accommodated for the safety of the players and coaches,” she said. “Being part of the women’s soccer team has been a great experience but it’s difficult not having all of our players with us to practice due to closed borders. We only had two scrimmages this fall and with only 12 players, it was hard to play a full 90-minute game without a sub. As a first-year college player, this was not the experience I had in mind but I have faith that next semester will turn out great for all of our Cougar athletes.
“We’re hoping that this pandemic will soon be over with and the borders will open up again for our international students. We will certainly have a great and strong team for this spring so I’m really looking forward on winning the championship as a first-year student.”
The volleyball team, who should be preparing for regionals right now are instead practicing when they can as they prepare for the unusual spring volleyball season along with volleyball divisions in the NCAA Division I, II, and III and NAIA. Some volleyball teams are playing some matches in a split season, but the Big 10 is not as well of the entire NJCAA.
The volleyball team has had one intersquad scrimmage where good things were seen by the coaching staff. The scrimmage was part of WNCC’s homecoming festivities, but spectators were not allowed because of the new precautions put into effect to combat the second wave.
Schaub said things are going well and she sees this team competing for a regional title.
“This fall has been interesting with different girls being gone some weeks, but we’ve adapted well to all of the change happening,” she said. “Our scrimmage went well and I think we are improving a lot. We are looking forward to competing in the spring and I think we are going to do really well. Our goal is to win the Region Championship.”
The players are hoping that everyone stays healthy and safe so they can play in January through May.
“To all the athletes out there please follow the safety guidelines, we all want to play and continue to have a great time at the college,” Tavira said. “Together we can beat this pandemic and go back to our regular lifestyle.”
Jimenez said it is wise to just follow the guidelines so this virus can get lost out of the world.
“My best advice for both students and athletes would be to follow the recommendations so we can soon be over with this whole situation,” she said. “We have to think about the safety of others and not only about ourselves. The more we cooperate, the closer will be to ending this horrible nightmare.”
Schaub has a message for all WNCC athletes and that is to be save and take this COVID virus serious.
“My advice is to wash your hands often and be smart about who you are around. COVID is very unpredictable, so if you have any symptoms stay home,” Schaub said. “Just stay positive and make others smile. We will get through this.”
Jimenez echoed the same as Schaub, that everyone has to stay positive through all of this.
“I want everyone to finish this semester strong regardless of the obstacles we’re facing due to this virus issue,” she said. “Like they say, ‘Before the rain comes the sun.’ Have a positive mindset and stay healthy!”
