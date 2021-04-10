WNCC baseball falls twice to McCook

WNCC added two more in the second inning. Coats and Luis Alcantara each walked. Coats came in to score on a wild pitch and Alcantara scored on an Olson single for the 7-0 lead.

McCook added one in the fourth but WNCC added two more in the fifth for a 9-1 lead. The fifth saw Orozco blast a 2-run home run for the 9-1 lead.

McCook came back with three in the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-4. The Cougars answered that with three of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Felton was hit by a pitch and Alcantara walked to put two on. After two outs, Orozco singled in one run and Womack had a 2-run single for a 12-4 lead.

WNCC couldn’t hold the lead in the top of the seventh as McCook scored eight times to tie the game at 12-12. McCook took the lead in the eighth on a one-out solo home run. WNCC had opportunities to tie or win the game in the eighth as Olson and Orozco each singled. But the two were stranded on base as McCook held on to get the win.

WNCC was outhit in the first game 16-11. Orozco led the way with three hits including a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Olson, Womack, and Fabricus each had two hits. Olson had two RBIs, while Womack had a double with three RBIs and a run scored. Fabricus had a double with a RBI.