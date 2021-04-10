WNCC baseball falls twice to McCook

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team had a rough day at Cleveland Field dropping two Empire Conference North division contests to McCook Community College Saturday.
The first game saw the Cougars jump to a 12-4 lead only to watch McCook score eight times in the seventh inning to tie the game and then won it with a home run in the eighth for the 13-12, 8-inning win.
The second contest saw WNCC and McCook battle back and forth until McCook scored four, seventh-inning runs to collect the 10-6 win over the Cougars.
The only thing WNCC can do know is regroup, forget about Saturday’s contests and get ready to come out Sunday stronger as the Cougars will host McCook once again at Cleveland Field in one, 9-inning game beginning at noon.
The first game the Cougars started off well, running to a 7-0 lead after the second innings. WNCC plated five in the first inning. Caleb Coats led off by reaching on an error and scored on a double by Michael Felton. Felton scored on a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead with two outs. WNCC plated three more runs with two outs. Jordan Rollins doubled followed by Jayden Orozco earning a walk. Rollins stole home on a double steal for the third run and then Matt Womack singled to score Orozco for the 4-0 lead. Dillon Fabricus followed by doubling in Womack for the fifth run of the game.
WNCC added two more in the second inning. Coats and Luis Alcantara each walked. Coats came in to score on a wild pitch and Alcantara scored on an Olson single for the 7-0 lead.
McCook added one in the fourth but WNCC added two more in the fifth for a 9-1 lead. The fifth saw Orozco blast a 2-run home run for the 9-1 lead.
McCook came back with three in the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-4. The Cougars answered that with three of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Felton was hit by a pitch and Alcantara walked to put two on. After two outs, Orozco singled in one run and Womack had a 2-run single for a 12-4 lead.
WNCC couldn’t hold the lead in the top of the seventh as McCook scored eight times to tie the game at 12-12. McCook took the lead in the eighth on a one-out solo home run. WNCC had opportunities to tie or win the game in the eighth as Olson and Orozco each singled. But the two were stranded on base as McCook held on to get the win.
WNCC was outhit in the first game 16-11. Orozco led the way with three hits including a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored.
Olson, Womack, and Fabricus each had two hits. Olson had two RBIs, while Womack had a double with three RBIs and a run scored. Fabricus had a double with a RBI.
Trent Richter went six strong innings allowing just four runs while striking out four and not walking a batter. William Potter went one inning in giving up eight runs and Owen Vantillo took the loss, pitching the eighth and allowing the home run.
The second game was a battle as Cougar starting pitcher Harold Baez battle strong only giving up six runs in six innings of work while striking out five.
McCook just barely outhit WNCC 13-12. The Cougars were paced by Alcantara with a 3-for-4 offensive show with two doubles and a run scored. Rollins also had two hits with a double and a RBI while Coats had two hits with a double.
McCook scored first with three runs in the first on a 3-run home run. After that Baez shut down the Indian bats holding the scoreless in the next three innings.
WNCC tied the game at 3-3 with three runs in the fourth. Olson and Womack singled and Orozco walked to load the bases. Olson scores the first run as he crosses home plate after a balk on the pitcher. Orozco scored on a JT Cafferty ground out and then Womack scored to tie it at 3-3 on a passed ball.
McCook came back with two runs in the fifth on a 2-run home run to go up 5-3. WNCC responded with a single run in the bottom of the fifth as Felton led off with a solo home run.
McCook added a single run in the sixth to make it 6-4 and then added four insurance runs in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.
WNCC mounded a seventh-inning rally. Alcantara led off with a double followed by Olson getting on base via a walk. Rollins then singled score one. Orozco lifted a deep sacrifice fly to score another run but that was all they could do for runs in the game.
Game 1
McCook 000 103 81 – 13 16 1
WNCC 520 023 00 – 12 11 1
LP – Owen Vantillo.
2B – Dillon Fabricus, Michael Felton, Jordan Rollins, Matt Womack.
HR – Jayden Orozco.
Game 2
McCook 300 021 4 – 10 13 1
WNCC 000 310 2 – 6 12 0
LP – Harold Baez.
2B – Luis Alcantara 2, Caleb Coats, Jordan Rollins.
HR – Michael Felton.