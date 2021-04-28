WNCC baseball picks up big conference win over NJC

And the team played like it was huge with some big offensive numbers.

“Our offense was really good today,” Jones said. “there were multiple guys that had really good days today. Michael Felton had a lot of good at bats. We were just able to get a lot of guys on base and came up with some big hits when we needed them. Jayden Orozco’s home run was a big home run. Sergio Tarango’s double was a huge double that we needed, and the Dillon Fabricus’ home run at the end was a big home run also.”

WNCC and NJC each scored two runs in the first innings and it was evenly played game through the sixth inning. The first inning saw Michael Felton, Luis Alcantara, and Jordan Rollins all single to load the bases. Joey Olson then belted a double to score two runs.

NJC tied the game with two in the first, but WNCC retook the lead with four runs in the third. The third saw Matt Womack and Fabricus each earn free passes by being plucked by a pitch. Olson then blasted a 3-run home run for a 5-2 lead. Caleb Coats followed with a single and scored on a Felton single for the 6-2 lead.

NJC responded by scoring three runs of their own in the third to trail WNCC 6-5. WNCC added a single run in the fourth on an Orozco single that scored Womack for a 7-5 lead.