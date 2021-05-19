WNCC baseball ready for district tournament

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team will be looking to move onto the NJCAA Junior College World Series when they open the Western District tournament on Thursday.

The Cougars earned the right to play in the district after capturing their second Region IX title with a 4-3 win over Southeast Community College on Saturday. It will be the Cougars’ third appearance in districts as they hosted the 2007 districts when they last won the regional title and they competed in the 2010 districts as the runner-ups at the Region IX tournament.

WNCC players Jack Jones and Caleb Coats said this team has all the talent and potential to bring up a district title as well.

“We just have to keep doing what we are doing, playing as a team,” Jones said. “I think we did a good job playing as a team during the regional tournament and if we do that, I think we will be good.”

Coats said they need that same energy they had at regionals to come away with wins at districts.

“Honestly, we have to come out with that same fuel that we had going into Colorado Springs thinking that nobody can beat us,” he said. “We proved that even though they were tough games. Even when we were down, we always came back; we kept fighting.”