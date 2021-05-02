WNCC baseball splits with McCook

WNCC captured the second game with eight runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning.

McCook led 4-1 after four innings. Gering’s lone run came as Jordan Rollins homered to open the second.

WNCC cut the lead to 4-3 with two runs in the fifth. Fabricus started things with a single and then Luis Alcantara and Rollins each walked. Fabricus scored on a wild pitch for one run and then Alcantara came in to score on a balk call to slice the lead.

McCook added one run in the fifth to go up 5-3, but WNCC plated four runs in the sixth to grab their first lead of the game. Joe Kinneberg and Quinn McCafferty each walked and then Jack Jones launched a 3-4un home run to take the lead 6-5. WNCC added another run as Rollins singled in Caleb Coats to go up 7-5.

McCook added one run in the sixth to trail 7-6, but WNCC added two runs in the seventh to go up 9-6. Fabricus hit a 2-out double to score McCafferty and Jones.

McCook scored a run in the seventh and eighth, but that was all they could get.