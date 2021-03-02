WNCC baseball sweeps Miles

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team put together two games of stellar pitching, timely hitting, and good defense in claiming a doubleheader from Miles Community College Tuesday afternoon at Cleveland Field.

Game one saw Dawson Hurford and Trevor DuBray combine for eight strikeouts as the Cougars pounded out 13 hits in registering the 13-6 win.

Game two was similar as Paul Panduro struck out seven as WNCC registered a 12-4 win.

It was the Cougars first two wins of the season and important step as the Cougars open Empire Conference play this weekend when they travel to Otero Junior College.

Panduro, who tossed just four innings in striking out seven and allowing just three hits, said the team played really well today to get the wins.

“Honestly we played really good as a team,” the Scottsbluff pitcher said. “Today, our at bats were a lot better than yesterday [Monday]. We were seeing the ball and hitting the ball and it all worked out. It all worked out. Our pitching was really good as well and we all contributed to get the two wins.”

It was a marked difference in play from Monday when WNCC lost twice to Miles 13-11 and 11-1 to Tuesday when it was an excellent team effort.