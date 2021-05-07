WNCC baseball sweeps Trinidad, advances in tournament

Orozco, who had two home runs and four RBIs in the first game, said everything just game together.

“The team came out from the first game to the second game with lots of energy,” Orozco said. “Our hitting, pitching, and defense was a huge role to win both games.

WNCC trailed 7-0 in the first game and Orozco said the hitting found its groove in the fifth inning.

“Our hitting was the issue until the fifth inning,” he said. “The energy was still up and we got into the pitcher’s head very easily to blow away their 7-0 lead.”

Now, the Cougars advance to the Region IX Empire Conference tournament next week in Colorado Springs, Colorado. WNCC will face the winner of the Southeast/Otero series. Southeast beat Otero 15-1 on Friday.

Panduro said making it to the double-elimination tournament is huge for this team.

“It means big things are going to come for us because winning the series was really important and it will give us a huge momentum entering the region tournament,” he said. “We are going to have to stick together through adversity in order to win it all.”

Orozco said winning the series means a lot to this team.