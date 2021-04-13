WNCC baseball takes two from NJC

Tuesday’s win followed Sunday’s win where the Cougars run-ruled McCook 11-1. Felton said this team is starting to figure it out and play for each other.

“It [playing well on both sides of the ball] is huge,” Felton said. “As long as our hitting keeps going and if our pitching can keep up with it, I would say we are unstoppable. We can’t be beat if we pitch and hit good in the same game.”

That is the key, what really won the game was the diversity of the hitters since everyone, 1-9 in the lineup came up big in some form during the two games. Felton was blessed to see how everyone stepped up.

“That was huge [of everyone coming up big],” he said. “We struggled a little bit in the first game scoring runs when they were in scoring position, but ended up pulling through in the third through the seventh.”

The first game was an excellent defensive game as Hurford and Harris allowed just four hits and the Cougar offense finished with 10 hits including eight extra base hits for the shutout win.

It took awhile for WNCC to score as neither team score in the first two innings. WNCC finally busted out the offense in the third inning after leaving the bases loaded in the first and second inning.