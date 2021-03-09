WNCC baseball team drops doubleheader to Miles

WNCC did show some good things on defense. Miles loaded the bases with no outs. The Cougar defense then turned a triple play. It all started as Rollins caught a fly ball in leftfield and then caught two runners off the bag leaving early. Rollins threw the ball to second baseman Joe Kinneberg to get out number two and then Kinneberg went to third baseman Orozco for the third out.

Olson and Womack each had two hits in the contest. Womack had a double with three RBIs. Coats had the other extra base hit with a double.

WNCC used four pitchers in the contest. William Potter took the loss, going 4 ½ innings in allowing four hits, nine runs, while striking out three. Gavin Harris tossed 2 2/3 innings in allowing a run and three hits while striking out five.

Ethan Johnson and JJ Garza each tossed an inning. Johnson allowed five runs while striking out one, while Garza didn’t allow a hit of run.

The second game only lasted five innings because of the 10-run rule. Miles unloaded for 14 runs on 16 hits. The Cougar offense only managed three hits in the contest, all singles. They came from Jack Jones, Sergio Tarango, and JT Cafferty.

WNCC was slated to host Williston State this weekend, but those games are not canceled because of the weather.