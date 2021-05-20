WNCC baseball team falls to Central Arizona

“We put up like nine hits and we could have had a few more hits but their defense was really good and took away some hits,” Jones said. “So, we did put some balls in play and we hit the ball hard. We just couldn’t come up with enough base hits to score enough runs to keep up with them.”

WNCC will have little time to rebound as they face a Southern Nevada team that is ranked 13th in the last national poll. Jones said they need to find ways to score runs to keep up with these nationally-ranked teams.

“With Southern Nevada, it will be important for us to find ways to score more runs,” Jones said. “These are some of the best teams in the entire country that we are playing right now. We can’t expect our defense and pitching to keep their offenses under control for an entire nine innings. We have to find ways to score runs and try to keep up with their offense.”

Thursday’s contest was a battle early on. Central Arizona scratched across a run in the second inning and then added three in the third for a 4-0 lead.

The Cougars had opportunities to score early but left runners in scoring position in the first and second innings. WNCC finally broke through with a single run in the fifth. Jack Jones and Quinn McCafferty each earned walks. Michael Felton singled home Jones for the first run.