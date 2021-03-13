WNCC baseball team takes two from Miles

Fabricus followed with a run-scoring single and then Womack scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3. Alcantara scored the final run of the frame as he earned a walk to force in Fabricus for the 8-3 lead.

WNCC added a single run in the fourth when Womack singled home Orozco for a 9-3 lead.

The Cougars added two insurance runs in the sixth and another in the seventh for the win.

WNCC finished with 14 hits in the game. Dillon Fabricus and Orozco each led the way with 3-hit attacks. Fabricus was 3-for-3 with all singles while also collecting two RBIs and a run scored. Orozco was 3-for-5 with all singles and three runs scored and a RBI.

Rollins and Womack each had two hits. Womack had a double with two RBIs and a run scored while Rollins scored three runs.

Morales had a strong showing on the mound, tossing six innings in allowing three runs and four hits while striking out seven. Nick Baumann tossed the seventh in just facing three batters.

Game two was a low scoring contest with a late-inning Cougar rally. Miles took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and held WNCC scoreless until the sixth inning.