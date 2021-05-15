WNCC baseball teams win Region IX title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Region IX Champions. It’s been 14 years since the WNCC baseball team claimed that title.
Trevor Dubray and Harold Baez combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound to help give the Cougars a 4-3 win over Southeast Community College in the championship game on Saturday.
The Cougars played well in the regional tournament, winning all five of their games with two wins over Trinidad State Junior College and Southeast. WNCC also defeated the South No. 1 seed Lamar Community College on Friday, May 14 with an 8-run ninth inning for the 12-10 win.
Dubray, who was the winning pitcher with five innings of work, said this is an unbelievable moment.
“The team is beyond excited. This was our number one goal from our first team meeting we had together,” the former Alliance Spartan pitcher said. “The team played lights out today offensively and defensively. We were one big unit coming into today’s game. We were locked in and knew we needed to stay together no matter what happened throughout the game.”
Matt Womack, who had two of the team’s 10 hits on the day, said this is special to bring back to the college.
“We are all extremely excited that we brought a championship back to WNCC,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m glad that this was the group of guys that was able to bring it back to Scottsbluff.”
Baez relieved Dubray and had a sterling performance. Baez went four innings in facing just 12 batters and not allowing a base runner.
“I pitched really well,” he said. “My team has always had my back, so I had to get theirs with my performance. And, Trevor pitched his butt off as well. He didn’t let the home run get to him, and battled for five innings.”
Southeast could only muster three hits including a 3-run home run in the fourth.
Womack said the pitching staff as well as the defense were the big winners in the game.
Dubray said he and Baez were focused on the team’s goal of winning a regional title. WNCC entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed from the North, behind Southeast and McCook.
“Me and Harold pitched phenomenal today. We were locked in since the moment we woke up,” he said. “I knew I had the start in this big game and I knew I needed to be dialed in. Harold came in right after me and I’ll tell you what, he looked like an all-star on that mound. Harold came in and backed me up. He was so locked in and knew what he had to do. I am glad bino (Harold) came in after me and shoved the ball the way he did. Me and him combined today were a very deadly duo. Shout out to him for closing the game and getting me a win.”
Womack said this was a win and tournament that this team can build off of heading into the district finals in Arizona next weekend.
“The team played very good today. As an offense, we left more people on base than we would have wanted to but in the end the 4 runs was enough for our two pitchers Trevor Dubray and Harold Baez,” he said. “The team, as a whole, was exceptional all tournament. Everyone contributed to this championship, even the guys that didn’t get a chance to play were constantly cheering us on and were always in the game.”
Baez said winning this tournament showed the team the potential they have if they put things together.
“This win just made us realize what we are able to do with our potential and if we can pitch and hit like how we did this tournament, good things are coming for us,” he said. “Winning this tournament was huge, the whole team made this happen throughout this tournament.”
WNCC finished with 10 hits in the contest, but also left 13 runners on base. Womack, Michael Felton, and Orozco all had two hits. Orozco had two doubles with a run scored and a RBI. Womack had a run scored, while Jack Jones and Quinn McCafferty all scored runs for the Cougars.
Dubray said this was a team effort and it shows that it doesn’t matter what seed you are, if you play well, good things will come your way.
“The Cougs are hot. They woke us up,” he said. “As we were the number 3 seed coming into this Region IX tournament, we took out the number 1 seed twice. This championship win is so big for us. We know what we are capable of doing. Our offense is going to be tough to shut down. Also, our defense is crazy. They [other teams] will need to try very hard to get balls past us.”
WNCC will know head to Yavapai College for the district finals and will play the 2019 national champions Central Arizona Thursday at 10 a.m. The other side of the bracket pits Region I winner Yavapai against College of Southern Nevada. The district finals run May 20-22 with the winner advancing to the NJCAA JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“This win is huge for our momentum going into the next tournament. We know that we aren’t done yet and starting tomorrow, it’s time to get back to work so we can focus on and reach our next goal, the JUCO World Series,” Womack said. “I’m just so happy and proud of everybody on this team and it has been a blessing to be a Cougar and to be a part of this experience.”
WNCC 031 000 000 – 4 10 0
Southeast 000 300 000 – 3 3 1
WP – Trevor Dubray; S – Harold Baez.
2B – Jayden Orozco 2.
3B – Jordan Rollins.