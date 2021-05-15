WNCC baseball teams win Region IX title

“The team played very good today. As an offense, we left more people on base than we would have wanted to but in the end the 4 runs was enough for our two pitchers Trevor Dubray and Harold Baez,” he said. “The team, as a whole, was exceptional all tournament. Everyone contributed to this championship, even the guys that didn’t get a chance to play were constantly cheering us on and were always in the game.”

Baez said winning this tournament showed the team the potential they have if they put things together.

“This win just made us realize what we are able to do with our potential and if we can pitch and hit like how we did this tournament, good things are coming for us,” he said. “Winning this tournament was huge, the whole team made this happen throughout this tournament.”

WNCC finished with 10 hits in the contest, but also left 13 runners on base. Womack, Michael Felton, and Orozco all had two hits. Orozco had two doubles with a run scored and a RBI. Womack had a run scored, while Jack Jones and Quinn McCafferty all scored runs for the Cougars.

Dubray said this was a team effort and it shows that it doesn’t matter what seed you are, if you play well, good things will come your way.