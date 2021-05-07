WNCC, Casper women settle for a 2-2 2OT tie

Andrea Jimenez scored two goals and the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team earned a 2-2 tie with Casper College in a non-conference match on Friday at Landers Soccer Complex.
The last time the two teams played, Casper had a 2-0 victory about a week ago.
Friday night, it was a battle and Ana Von Ruden said the team played well.
“The team was a lot stronger. We came out and utilized what we worked on in practice and trying to work on inside and outside of the field,” Von Ruden said. “Our passing was a lot better. Our girls up front were executing a lot of good goals and getting shots on goal and making sure they were toward the net and working with each other.”
The last time the two teams played, Casper earned the 2-0 win. This time was a whole different story.
“We knew today was going to be a battle,” Von Ruden said. “We prepared mentally for that. We knew that these were going to be our last games and we came out knowing that we may be playing our last game today. We made sure we played as strong as we can.”
Casper struck first when Abigail Tapia scored 20 minutes into the game. It stayed that way until Jimenez scored with 8:58 to play in the first half off an assist from Litzi Delarosa to make the score 1-1. That was where the first half would end.
The second half saw Casper take a 2- lead with 36:23 to play as Alicia Gonzalez scored on a penalty kick. WNCC kept battling and with 9:24 to play, Jimenez scored her second goal off an assist from Leticia Modesto to force overtime.
The first overtime saw WNCC have four good shots to win the game, but the Cougars couldn’t get the ball into the net to force a second overtime. The second overtime was a battle as WNCC had a couple shots early and then Casper had several shots at winning the game late. Neither team scored to force the 2-2 tie.
WNCC finished with 14 shots in the game with 12 being on goal. Casper had six shots in the contest.
Von Ruden had four saves in net for the Cougars. WNCC had nine corner kicks to three for Casper.
The Cougar women will wrap up the regular season with a home match against Northeastern Junior College on Tuesday followed by the first-round of the regional tournament next weekend.