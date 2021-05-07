WNCC, Casper women settle for a 2-2 2OT tie

Andrea Jimenez scored two goals and the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team earned a 2-2 tie with Casper College in a non-conference match on Friday at Landers Soccer Complex.

The last time the two teams played, Casper had a 2-0 victory about a week ago.

Friday night, it was a battle and Ana Von Ruden said the team played well.

“The team was a lot stronger. We came out and utilized what we worked on in practice and trying to work on inside and outside of the field,” Von Ruden said. “Our passing was a lot better. Our girls up front were executing a lot of good goals and getting shots on goal and making sure they were toward the net and working with each other.”

“We knew today was going to be a battle,” Von Ruden said. “We prepared mentally for that. We knew that these were going to be our last games and we came out knowing that we may be playing our last game today. We made sure we played as strong as we can.”