WNCC Cougar Golf Classic still has openings for teams

In less than two weeks, the Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic will hit the links at Monument Shadows Golf Course and it is still not too late to get a team of four golfers together to participate in the annual fundraiser for Cougar Athletic Scholarships.

The event will take place Saturday, June 12 at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering and the format is the same as past years, a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and co-ed teams. The cost of the tournament is $75 per person with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There is a limit of 36 teams.

The entry fee includes green fees, cart, and lunch. Payout for men’s division and for women’s/COED division with second and third places being drawn. All proceeds will benefit the WNCC athletic scholarship fund.

Hole sponsorships are also available.

Entry deadline is June 10. For more information, contact WNCC Athletic Director Ryan Burgner at 308-635-6798 or burgnerr@wncc.edu.

Registration forms can be picked up at Monument Shadows Golf Course, the WNCC athletic office located in the Williams Multicultural building, or downloaded off the WNCC athletic website at http://shorturl.at/ipLY9 or wnccathletics.com under the camps/events tab.

