WNCC falls to Blinn at NJCAA nationals

Blocking was a big thing in the win for Blinn. The Buccaneers had 21 blocks to WNCC’s six. The Cougars had two blocks from Angel Nahinu.

Hitting-wise, only five players had kills. Besides the three with double-digit kills, Tsvetanova and Hernandez each had one.

Hernandez also had five points and 11 digs, while Cordero tallied 10 digs and six points. Fukumoto had eight digs while Tsvetanova had four, Gillen with three, and two each from Nahinu and Schaub.

This is the Cougars first trip to nationals in over two years. And, with COVID limiting big tournaments, the Cougars didn’t compete in many tournaments with top schools like past years when they went to Iowa Western and Salt Lake City.

Still, the players are taking in the atmosphere and getting a taste of the big-tournament feel.

Tsvetanova said this tournament is going to help her as well as the freshman as they move on.

“The experience will be definitely a good one even though we lost the first game,” she said. “We still have the chance to be in the top 10 teams and It means a lot. For me, it feels like playing for the national team of your country because every team here is really good and everyone is here for just one thing, to win.”