WNCC hosts NJC in big sub-region contests

NJC has just two players averaging in double figures, led by Dalton Knecht at 23.5 points followed Jared Adams at 10.5 points followed closely by Cyler Kane-Johnson at 10.5.

The WNCC women, 10-2, have won their last five games and have scored 80 or more points in four of those five games. WNCC is coming off three-straight 40-plus wins, starting with a high-scoring win over Northwest College 91-76, which wasn’t 40 points. The next three were as they beat Central-Columbus 80-35, Laramie County 92-48, and McCook 89-45 on Friday.

WNCC is led by three in double figures. Alejah Douglas is averaging 18.5 points a game followed by Lidsey Mahoukou at 13.1 and Ky Buell at 11.8. Two other players are averaging around eight points a game with Payton Fields at 8.8 and Ashley Panem at 7.8.

NJC comes into Cougar Palace with a 3-4 record and a 2-game winning streak in topping Western Wyoming Community College 67-60 and then McCook on Saturday 62-61.

In common opponents between the two teams, NJC lost twice to Casper 78-39 and 95-43 and twice to Laramie County 80-67 and 75.62.

WNCC lost to Casper in double overtime 95-88 on the road.