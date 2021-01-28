WNCC men battle hard, fall to CSI

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team fell behind by 19 points in the second half, but put together a big defensive effort in falling 78-73 to No. 11 College of Southern Idaho Thursday night at Cougar Palace.

WNCC head coach Billy Engel said his team played hard, but they just have to stop digging themselves holes to climb out of.

“When things got tough, they did play well. They dug deep and found a way to rely on each other and good things happen,” Engel said. “Going forward we have to stop digging ourselves a hole. It is taking us digging ourselves a hole before we wake up and start playing basketball. That is something we will have to change going forward.”

The first part of the opening half was a battle as CSI held a 16-12 lead after Carter Brown hit a trey. After that, the Golden Eagles went on a 9-0 run to go up 27-12 and later led 31-16. WNCC came back to slice the lead to 10 points at 31-21, but the No. 11 team in the nation pushed the lead to 40-25 before Issad Solano nailed a trey to send the Cougars into the locker room trailing 40-28.

The second half saw WNCC score five quick points from a trey by Chase Thompson and a bucket by Them Koang. That was when CSI got hot, going on an 11-0 run to lead 51-33 and later led by 19 points at 56-37.