WNCC men fall in overtime to LCCC

LCCC opened the second half with a 3-pointer followed by a Cougar 14-0 run that saw the Cougars up 61-46. WNCC led 63-50 on a Chase Thompson bucket. LCCC sliced the lead to single digits at 63-55. WNCC went back up by 11, 77-66 on an Issad Solano trey and a Carter Brown bucket. That was the biggest lead WNCC would have as LCC came storming back, taking a 88-86 lead with 3:08 to play.

WNCC kept fighting, hitting big shots including Mack nailing a trey to give the Cougars an 89-88 lead. Seconds later, Agwa Nywesh hit a trey for a 92-90 lead. LCC came back and took a 95-92 lead with 35 seconds to play. LCCC had a chance to ice the game with 8.6 seconds, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. WNCC called a timeout with 7.6 seconds and then with .2 seconds remaining, Brown hit a triple from the corner to tie the game at 95, sending it into overtime.

WNCC scored the first two buckets of the extra period with field goals from Them Koang and Thompson. It was short-lived as LCCC came back to take a 107-101 lead. The Cougars didn’t quit as Koang hit a bucket and then Brown hit a trey to slice the lead to 107-106. Nywesh then put the Cougars up 108-107 with 40 seconds to play.