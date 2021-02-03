WNCC men fall to Casper 100-91

CASPER, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team received 24 points from Chase Thompson, but it wasn’t enough as the Casper College Thunderbirds shot 57 percent from the field in registering an 100-91 win Wednesday evening in Casper, Wyoming.

The first half was a battle as WNCC led 16-12 after a Them Koang bucket. Casper scored eight straight to grab a 20-16 lead and led 34-22 late in the first half. WNCC battled back, going on a 12-0 run to tie the game at 34 which included a 3-pointer by Agwa Nywesh.

WNCC re-grabbed the lead at 37-36 on a trey by Thompson. Casper hit back-to-back treys and led 51-43 at halftime.

The second half was close as well. Casper ran out toa 73-65 lead only to watch the Cougars slice the lead to 75-70 on a Taylor Johnson 3-pointer. Casper reloaded and went up by 10 at 84-74. That was when WNCC went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 84-81.

Casper went back up by 12 at 93-81. The Cougars kept fighting back but only could get the led cut to seven points, 98-91 with 30 seconds to play.