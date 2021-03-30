WNCC men fall to North Platte

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team had a cold shooting night and the Cougars couldn’t cool off North Platte Community College’s hot shooting as the Knights earned at Region IX South Sub-region 108-87 win Tuesday night in the final regular season game.

The Knights shot 60 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Cougars 49-30. WNCC shot 38 percent from the field but were just a dismal 20 percent from beyond the arc, making just six treys.

The first half started out close as North Platte scored the first seven points before WNCC scored seven straight on a Issad Solano bucket and then a trey from Conner McCracken and then a bucket by Agwa Nywesh. North Platte went back in front 13-8 and later 24-16.

WNCC came back to slice the lead 27-26 on a Carter Brown trey and tied the game at 39-39 on a Nywesh trey. The Knights came right back to lead 36-30 and then went up double digits at 44-32 before leading 52-37 at halftime.

The second half saw North Platte push the lead to 76-52 and later 80-59. North Platte led 87-67 before WNCC made their patented late-game comeback with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 87-74. The Knights came back to lead 93-78 and led 99-81 and went on to win the game.