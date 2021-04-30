WNCC men fall to Northwest 3-2

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team gave up two early goals and then came back and played strong the rest of the way before surrendering a 3-2 defeat to Northwest College Friday afternoon at Landers Soccer Complex.

Northwest scored two goals in the first six minutes of the match, both by Haruki Yamazaki for a quick 2-0 lead. After that, the Cougar defense played strong the rest of the way.

WNCC defensive player Jerry Escamilla of Scottsbluff said they played OK but they can’t give up early goals.

“We started off pretty slow,” he said. “We picked it up and came back but then we couldn’t finish out the game.”

Those two early goals were the difference in the contest, too.

“[Putting those two goals behind us] really got the momentum on our side,” Escamilla said. “Once we got that, we were ready to go for the win but we just quite couldn’t finish it out.”

After Northwest’s two goals, WNCC sliced the lead in half when Luiz Martinez scored as he chipped the ball in for a pretty easy goal with 12:26 left in the half. The game stayed that way until halftime.