WNCC men fought hard, but come up short against Casper

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team put up a fight against conference leading Casper College on Friday at the Landers Soccer Complex. In the end, after both teams had a a 30-minute weather delay, Casper’s depth was too much for a Cougar team that was playing with just 11 players as the Thunderbirds claimed the 4-0 win.

The contest was pretty even through the middle of the second half. Both teams had 12 shots in the contest. Casper struck first as Victor Hugo scored with 33:16 left in the contest for the 1-0 lead.

WNCC kept battling strong as the Cougars scoring attempts came up short and the Thunderbirds had a 1-0 lead a halftime.

The second half saw the Cougars battle tooth and nail with Casper and for the first part of the second half, WNCC was staying with the Thunderbirds. Things changed with 24:23 left in the contest as Devin Palepale scored to put Casper up 2-0.

The Cougars were playing really well up until that second goal and that second goal pulled the wind out of the Cougar players. Casper added a third goal with 23:03 to play as Daniel DeArizona nailed a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead.

The Thunderbirds made it 4-0 as Mason Dykes scored with 19:50 to play.