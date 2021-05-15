 Skip to main content
WNCC men's soccer ends season at regionals
TRINIDAD, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end with a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Trinidad State Junior College in the first round of the Region IX tournament.

It was an interesting game as both teams battled in the first half with neither team scoring until with 15 minutes left in the half when the game was halted because of lightning. Before the lightning delay, Trinidad had a penalty kick in which they couldn’t convert as WNCC goalkeeper Imanol Munoz made a save.

When play resumed after the long lightning delay, neither team scored and the teams were knotted at 0-0 heading into halftime.

Trinidad wasted little time in scoring in the second half as Jairo Barreras scored just two minutes into the half. After that, neither team scored.

Trinidad finished with 12 shots while WNCC had just five shots. Trinidad had 13 corner kicks compared to zero for the Cougars.

Munoz had 11 saves in net.

Trinidad will advance to the semi-finals which will be played in Casper, Wyoming, this weekend.

Mark Rein is a correspondent with the Star-Herald. Email sports@starherald.com to reach Mark.

