WNCC men topple Central-Columbus

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put four players in double figures and Chase Thompson hit four clutch free throws in giving the Cougar men a hard-fought 91-83 win over Central Community College-Columbus on Saturday of the WNCC Classic.

Thompson led the way scoring for the Cougars with 22 points and was 10 of 13 from the free throw line. The four free throws Thompson hit with under 20 seconds to play helped the Cougars expand a slim 87-83 lead to the final 91-83.

WNCC had a strong first half as the two teams were tied just once at 2-2. After that Issad Solano scored back-to-back buckets to push the Cougars lead to 8-2. WNCC went up 16-5 on a Tyler Mack 3-pointer and led 26-12 after back-to-back Carter Brown 3-pointers.

Central-Columbus sliced the lead to single digits at 27-19, but WNCC went on a 13-0 run behind five points from Taylor Johnson and another trey by Mack for a 40-19 lead. WNCC led 40-29 at halftime.

WNCC started the second half with a trey from Solano and then two free throws by Thompson for a 45-29 lead. Central-Columbus scored the next eight points in cutting the lead to 45-37.