WNCC men win OT thriller against Central Wyoming

RIVERTON, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball hung tough on the road and won an overtime thriller 113-102 over Central Wyoming College Tuesday evening in Riverton, Wyoming.

It was WNCC”s fourth game in five days and the win moved the Cougars to 6-4 overall. WNCC will next be in action Friday when they host McCook Community College in a South Sub-region contest.

WNCC’s win Tuesday night was a gut-check performance. WNCC held a 56-38 halftime lead and went up by 22 points on a Them Koang bucket early in the second half.

After that, Central Wyoming caught fire as they went on a 10-0 run followed by a 15-3 run to cut the deficit to five points at 71-66. WNCC pushed the lead back to 10 points on a trey by Carter Brown and a bucket by Issad Solabo with 9:48 to play. WNCC led by 11 after an Agwa Nywesh trey.

Things changed after that as the Rustlers went on a 7-0 run to slice the lead to 79-75 and then cut the lead to two points on an old-fashioned 3-point play with 2:51 to play.