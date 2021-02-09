WNCC’s DeOllos hits late free throws for win over EWC

“I’ve been impressed with this groups ability to never count themselves out,” Engel said. “Once again we could have thrown in the towel in the second half, but we just refused to. We stepped up, forced some turnovers, and just found a way to pull out a W.”

The men’s game was also very interesting as the Cougar men made adjustments late in the second half, outscoring the Lancers 21-5 in the last five minutes. Scottsbluff’s DeOllos, a freshman, hit 4 of 6 free throws with .7 seconds left to give the Cougars the 78-75 win.

The men’s game looked as if the Lancers were going to steal the win as the Cougar men held a slim led at halftime 31-30, but trailed by 13 with five minutes to play at 70-57.

That was when things got interesting as WNCC went on a 8-0 run to slice the lead to 70-65. EWC hit two free throws, and went up by seven on two more free throws with just under two minutes to play at 74-67.

WNCC got a big 3-pointer by Chase Thompson and a bucket by Taylor Johnson to cut the lead to 74-72. The Lancers hit one of two free throws with 41.6 seconds to play. WNCC came back and DeOllos drove the lane and was fouled. The Scottsbluff High product hit both shots with 34.3 seconds to play.