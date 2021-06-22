WNCC’s Dick 'Night Train' Lane to be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame June 24

The NJCAA recently announced its inaugural 2021 NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame highlighted by the induction of WNCC's Dick "Night Train" Lane.

The first-ever Foundation Hall of Fame class will be recognized at a virtual NJCAA Foundation Awards event on June 24 at 4:30 p.m. MST. The event is free. Anybody interested in watching the induction ceremony can register at https://njcaa.org/foundation/2021.

The NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame is designed to tell the story of the NJCAA and to honor those who have paved the way for opportunities at the 2-year level – athletically, professionally and those who have impacted the association. Each recipient will receive a ring and a crystal award.

Dick “Night Train” Lane played football at Scottsbluff Junior College — now WNCC back in the late '40s, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974

This will be his fourth induction as he was also inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame in 2002 and the WNCC athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

Lane played for Scottsbluff Junior College in the fall of 1947 where he helped the Cougar football team to a 5-3-1 record and was a member of the All-Nebraska team and an NJCAA all-American.