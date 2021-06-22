WNCC’s Dick 'Night Train' Lane to be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame June 24

The NJCAA recently announced its inaugural 2021 NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame highlighted by the induction of WNCC's Dick "Night Train" Lane.
The first-ever Foundation Hall of Fame class will be recognized at a virtual NJCAA Foundation Awards event on June 24 at 4:30 p.m. MST. The event is free. Anybody interested in watching the induction ceremony can register at https://njcaa.org/foundation/2021.
The NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame is designed to tell the story of the NJCAA and to honor those who have paved the way for opportunities at the 2-year level – athletically, professionally and those who have impacted the association. Each recipient will receive a ring and a crystal award.
Dick “Night Train” Lane played football at Scottsbluff Junior College — now WNCC back in the late '40s, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974
This will be his fourth induction as he was also inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame in 2002 and the WNCC athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
Lane played for Scottsbluff Junior College in the fall of 1947 where he helped the Cougar football team to a 5-3-1 record and was a member of the All-Nebraska team and an NJCAA all-American.
Fate would bring Lane to Scottsbluff. Lane was found inside a dumpster after his birth mother placed him there. Ella “Momma” Lane took him in and adopted him. After Ella passed away, his birth mom, Johnnie Moore, who was living in Scottsbluff, went to Austin, Texas, to get him. After arriving in Scottsbluff, Moore paid his tuition at Scottsbluff Junior College and he tried out for the football team. In January 1948, Night Train was unhappy with how his mom lived, so he left for the military.
After that, Lane had a tryout with the Rams, made the team, and then played the majority of his time with the Detroit Lions. Lane still holds the single season interception record of 14 set back in 1952 in his rookie year. Three other players have recorded 13 – Lester Hayes in 1980, Dan Sandifer in 1948, and Spec Sanders in 1950.
Night Train is also fourth on the all-time interception list with 68 from 1952-1965.
Night Train passed away on January 29, 2002 at the age of 72.
Six other individuals will also be inducted alongside Night Train Lane on June 24. The other inductees include Larry Brown, who played two seasons at Dodge City Community College before continuing his career at Kansas State from 1967-68. Brown had a productive NFL career with the Washington Football Team.
Also getting inducted is George Killian, who was the first executive director of the NJCAA association. Killian started out in the junior college ranks as a coach at Erie Community College. Killian retired in 2004.
Bob McAdoo played basketball at Vincennes University in Indiana from 1969-71 and then played at North Carolina for legendary coach Dean Smith. After North Carolina, McAdoo spent 14 seasons in the NBA and seven more in Europe. He was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2000.
John Mitchell played football at Eastern Arizona Junior College from 1969-70 before transferring to the University of Alabama, where he was the first African-American to play for the Crimson Tide. Mitchell was drafted by the 49ers and then became an assistant coachunder Paul “Bear” Bryant from 1973-76. Today, Mitchell is the longest-tenured member of the coaching staff with the Steelers of 28 years. Mitchell was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
Lea Plarski was a pioneer in women’s sports. Plarski was instru7mental in establishing the Women’s Division of the NJCAA in 1975 and served as vice president of the NJCAA women’s division. The NJCAA create4d the Lea PLarski Award, an annual award that is presented to an NJCAA student-athlete who exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence, and athletic ability. Plarski received a lifetime achievement award from the St. Louis Sports commission in 2020.
Sheryl Swoopes started her college playing at South Plains College where she scored 1,381 career points and still holds 11 school records. Swoopes then went on to play at Texas Tech in helping Texas Tech win the 1993 NCAA women’s basketball championship. Swoopes went on to play in the WNBA, including winning four championships and three WNBA MVP honors. Swoopes was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
These seven inductees will be just some of the awards presented at the June 24 NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame and Awards Ceremony. Along with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the NJCAA Foundation awards event will honor the association’s three annual individual student-athlete awards – the Betty Jo Graber Female Student-Athlete of the Year, the David Rowlands Male Student-Athlete of the Year, and the Lea Plarski Award.
The event will be headlined by keynote speaker Leonard Hamilton, current Florida State University Men’s Basketball Head Coach and former NJCAA basketball student-athlete. Born in Gastonia, NC, Hamilton played baseball, basketball, and football at Gastonia Highland High School. At Gaston College from 1966-1968, he was a standout member of the men’s basketball team, setting a school record by scoring 54 points in a single game.