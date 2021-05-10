WNCC’s Ferrao signs with Park University

Ferrao said at first it was hard because coming to WNCC because there wasn’t any other players from Brazil, but soon after she made the adjustment.

“At first it was hard to adapt because there weren’t a lot of girls from Brazil, but then we started to get a long and through the season we were supporting each other,” she said. “Of course, we had some ups and downs, but we adapted to it and that is what made us be a great team to go to nationals.”

The trip to nationals was special to Ferrao and the team. It was the first time the Cougars made the national tournament in two seasons and they did it with thundering action. WNCC finished the year at 27-7 and went 1-2 at the national tournament. Her former school, Florida Southwestern State, also went to the national tournament and went 0-3.

“This one was nervous from everything that happened this season,” she said. “We were just excited and trusted each other and we just put a lot of work in it at practice. To get to win regionals and go to nationals was a good experience for everyone.”

Ferrao said she can’t wait to get to Park University, the NAIA school in Parkville, Missouri, which is a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. She didn’t get to visit because of COVID and the fact she was studying for finals.