WNCC’s Ferrao signs with Park University

Laura Ferrao spent one year at Western Nebraska Community College after transferring from Florida Southwestern State and she is already headed to the four-year level after signing with Park University in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ferrao is excited to be joining a Park University volleyball program that features many players from her home nation of Brazil.
“One of the things was because I know some of the players there,” Ferrao, who is from Brazilia, Brazil, said. “They have a lot of internationals from Brazil. I got to talk to them to see what they thought about the school and they only gave good things. That was a good thing for me.”
Park University had five players from Brazil on their roster of 30 players last season. The Park Pirates went 21-4 a year ago and went 2-1 at the NAIA national tournament.
Ferrao said it is a great relieve that she is headed to a four-year level before the summer and happy that she gets to continue her volleyball playing.
“It meant a lot because it was a lot of hard work with COVID and everything got effected,” she said. “So, the transfer thing was hard for everyone, I guess. So, to be able to find a school before I leave was a good point because I don’t have to stress over it over the summer.”
Ferrao played in 20 matches this season and tallied 13 kills from her middle hitter position. The 6-foot-1 hitter also had six blocks. Her best match was against Seward County Community College where she tallied three kills and hit 1,000 on February 5.
Ferrao said at first it was hard because coming to WNCC because there wasn’t any other players from Brazil, but soon after she made the adjustment.
“At first it was hard to adapt because there weren’t a lot of girls from Brazil, but then we started to get a long and through the season we were supporting each other,” she said. “Of course, we had some ups and downs, but we adapted to it and that is what made us be a great team to go to nationals.”
The trip to nationals was special to Ferrao and the team. It was the first time the Cougars made the national tournament in two seasons and they did it with thundering action. WNCC finished the year at 27-7 and went 1-2 at the national tournament. Her former school, Florida Southwestern State, also went to the national tournament and went 0-3.
“This one was nervous from everything that happened this season,” she said. “We were just excited and trusted each other and we just put a lot of work in it at practice. To get to win regionals and go to nationals was a good experience for everyone.”
Ferrao said she can’t wait to get to Park University, the NAIA school in Parkville, Missouri, which is a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. She didn’t get to visit because of COVID and the fact she was studying for finals.
“I want to thank my parents. Without them I wouldn’t be here,” Ferrao said. “Also, thanks to all my friends and the girls. They supported me through everything I have been through. The coaches, too. It was a long way but it in the end it ended very good. I just want to thank everyone.”
Ferrao becomes the fifth Cougar volleyball to sign with a four-year university this season. Andrea Tsvetanova and Karen Cordero both signed to go Division I. Cordero will be attending Delaware State University while Tsvetanova will be attending Coppin State. Olivia Schaub signed with NAIA Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. Anuhea Kaohi will also be taking her talents to the next level signing with NAIA San Diego Christian College.